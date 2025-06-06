Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Yun: Housing Market Remains ‘Very Difficult’

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

During the “Residential Economic Issues & Trends Forum” during the NAR 2025 REALTORS Legislative Meetings, Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist for the National Association of Realtors, predicted that existing home sales would rise by 6% in 2025 and by 11% in 2026.

Yun predicted that mortgage rates would average 6.4% in the second half of 2025 and 6.1% in 2026, that new house sales would increase by 10% in 2025 and 5% in 2026, and that the median home price would increase by 3% in 2025 and 4% in 2026.

The Federal Reserve had earlier predicted that the GDP would grow by 2.1% and inflation would climb by 2.4% in 2024. However, in March 2025, it revised that prognosis, reducing its estimate of GDP growth to just 1.7% and increasing its inflation estimate to 2.7%.

“The housing market remains very difficult at the moment, as you know,” Yun told an auditorium of real estate professionals. “Part of the delay in recovery is because the Federal Reserve has changed its outlook and appears to be on pause for a longer period. The fast ascent of mortgage rates has really hurt the real estate market.”

Housing Market Affected by Rapid Increase in Mortgage Rates

Regarding the real estate industry, Yun told the crowd, “Your past clients are all happy. But for new home buyers, their monthly payment obligation has increased, and this is what’s killing the housing market. Mortgage rates are the magic bullet, and we’re waiting and waiting until those come down.”

Inflation in April was 2.3%, which was just above the Fed’s implicit objective of 2.0%, according to Yun, who said, “We’re not there yet, but we’re very close. The Fed will cut interest rates once inflation is fully under control.”

Yun also noted that the biggest contributor to inflation is the cost of housing.

“Only the tariffs’ impact is being discussed,” he said. “What about other forces that are less discussed? There are other forces out there; for example, the shelter component is the biggest weight to the price component. The shelter cost is already coming down from its recent cyclical peak, and it’s trending downward.”

According to Yun, job growth in the U.S. has improved since 2020, when it was at its pre-pandemic peak. He also clarified that the consumer price index’s 2.3% growth is being outpaced by pay growth of 3.8%.

“Home sales have been very difficult over the past two years,” Yun said in reference to the housing market. “We’ve had the lowest home sales in 30 years for two consecutive years.”

While economic and residential forecasts are beneficial for consumers, they may not always be accurate. Only time will tell where the housing market will go.

Yun added optimistically, “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel based on recent rises in mortgage applications to buy a home. Moreover, a solid majority of renters expressed desire to own a home.”

To read more, click here.




Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2025 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe