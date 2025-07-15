International Buyers Claiming Growing Share of U.S. Housing Market 

The National Association of Realtors 2025 International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate report shows that between April 2024 and March 2025, foreign purchasers bought $56 billion worth of existing properties in the United States. Compared to the last 12-month period, this is a 33.2% increase. 78,100 houses were bought by foreign purchasers, a 44% rise from the previous year and the first year-over-year (YoY) increase since 2017. With a median purchase price of $494,400, foreign buyers set a new record.

“International interest in buying U.S. real estate increased following the global economic recovery from several years of pandemic-related disruptions. However, elevated home prices and interest rates continue to dampen overall potential sales activity and remain well below pre-pandemic levels,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Boosted by a significant increase in the state’s housing inventory, Florida remained the top destination for foreign home buyers, extending a streak of at least 15 years. To some degree, due to stubbornly high mortgage rates, a greater share of international home buyers paid cash – 47% compared to 28% among all buyers – and they were more likely to purchase homes priced in the upper end of the market. Foreign buyers are drawn to investing in American real estate, in part, by our country’s strong protection of private property rights.”



Prior to the announcement of higher tariffs in April 2025, NAR’s 2025 International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate report polled members regarding transactions with foreign clients who bought and sold residential real estate in the United States between April 2024 and March 2025. Real estate agents can use the useful information in this report to better assist their clients and move on to their next deal.

43,700 properties (56% of all foreign acquisitions) were purchased by foreign buyers who were either recent immigrants or had visas that permitted them to live in the United States, totaling $26.9 billion in cash volume. 34,400 properties, or 44% of all foreign purchases, were bought by foreign buyers who resided overseas, totaling $29.1 billion in sales.