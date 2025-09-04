Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

U.S. Mortgage Originations Jump 

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

An estimated 1.76 million mortgages secured by residential property (1–4 units) were granted in the second quarter of 2025, according to ATTOM’s Q2 2025 U.S. Residential Property Mortgage Origination Report. That was up 6.3% from the same time last year and 19.4 percent from the previous quarter.

The total monetary volume of $601.7 billion was up 10.3 percent year over year and 22.8 percent from the first quarter of 2025. In addition to home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), which saw a little increase, refinance loans and purchase lending both reported robust quarterly growth.

Although lending levels are still below their peaks from the pandemic, seasonal momentum and short-term rate decreases drove the Q2 improvements more than any widespread housing recovery. As some homeowners sought to reset terms during a period of slightly better rates, refinance lending in particular showed signs of optimism.

“Mortgage activity perked up a bit in the second quarter, but it’s not a clear signal that the market has turned a corner,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. “The increase in purchase and refinance activity reflects some buyer and homeowner response to marginal rate improvements, but underlying affordability and economic uncertainty continue to hold the market in check. This was a typical spring bounce, not yet a breakout.”

Learning More About the Economy

In Q2 2025, total loan originations increased to over 1.76 million, which was the first year-over-year gain for any second quarter since the pandemic boom in 2021 and also a quarterly rebound. This implies that following years of erratic activity, the loan market may be stabilizing. Of the 212 metropolitan statistical regions examined, 201 had a quarterly increase in total mortgage activity. Among metro regions with a population of at least one million, Indianapolis, Indiana (up 70.8%), San Jose, California (47.3%), Rochester, New York (43.8%), Boston, Massachusetts (38.0%), and Buffalo, New York (35.2%) saw the biggest quarterly gains.

Only 11 of the 210 metro areas examined experienced a quarterly decrease in total lending, with North Port-Sarasota, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, Florida, experiencing the worst declines.

In the second quarter of 2025, purchase loan activity decreased by around 5% from the same period the previous year, to little over 758,000. Even with the drop, volume was still better than it was in the first quarter, suggesting a little seasonal increase.

In 97 percent of the metro regions examined, purchase loans increased on a quarterly basis, indicating a broad expansion. Some of the larger metro areas saw notable quarterly increases, including Los Angeles, California (up 23.4%), Chicago, Illinois (up 28.1%), Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (up 3.3%), Houston, Texas (17.6%), and Washington, DC (35.4%).

To learn more, click here.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe