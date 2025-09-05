President Trump Signs Trigger Leads Bill Into Law

President Donald Trump has signed HR 2808, the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act, into law.

The bipartisan measure, co-authored by Sens. Jack Reed of Rhode Island and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, targets abusive trigger leads, and aims to reduce the number of unwanted calls and messages potential homeowners experience during the homebuying process. Credit bureaus are typically notified when a consumer applies for financing, and that information is then often sold by credit bureaus to data brokers (including other lenders) without the consumer’s knowledge or approval.

According to National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) President Jim Nabors: “It is not unusual for bank customers to receive 100+ misleading texts, phone calls, and emails within the first 24 hours of applying for a mortgage and the passage of this bill will go a long way in relieving this burden to homebuyers.”

Prospective homebuyers who are bombarded by these kinds of solicitations typically have no idea their information was sold without their consent. Passage of HR 2808 will prevent consumers’ personal information from being sold, thus triggering a wave of unsolicited spam credit offers. It will also give prospective homebuyers more control over their personal information and crackdown on unfair and deceptive lending practices, dramatically reducing spam calls, texts, and emails from irresponsible players in the mortgage industry.

“This new law is a major victory for mortgage borrowers that will protect them from the barrage of unwanted calls, texts, and emails they too often received immediately after applying for a mortgage. It will create a more efficient, responsible, and respectful home buying process when it goes into effect on March 5, 2026,” said Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) President and CEO Bob Broeksmit, CMB. “We celebrate President Donald Trump signing this important bill into law and will work with our members and federal agencies to ensure a seamless transition over the next six months.”

The Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act amends the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) to include specific restrictions on the use of trigger leads in the residential mortgage lending space, with very limited exceptions for institutions that a consumer currently knows and trusts.

HR 2808 law will go into effect six months from today. It will prohibit credit reporting bureaus from selling a trigger lead unless a mortgage broker or lender certifies to the bureau that they already have a deep financial relationship with the consumer, such as an existing mortgage loan or a deposit account. Trigger leads would also be permitted if a consumer affirmatively opts in to receiving them.

There are currently eight states—Rhode Island, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin—that restrict the use of trigger leads in some fashion, and Idaho (new law effective July 2025) and Arkansas (new law effective August 2025) have also recently passed trigger lead laws that will soon take effect.

HR 2808 passed out of the Financial Services Committee by a unanimous vote of 46-0 on June 10, 2025, and passed the House of Representatives by voice vote on June 23, 2025. It passed the Senate by unanimous consent on August 2, 2025.

