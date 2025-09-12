Subscribe Now
Could Homeowners Insurance Become the Next Housing Crisis? 

Demetria C. Lester

According to a recent Realtor.com survey, nearly half of recent and potential homebuyers have experienced or anticipate experiencing difficulties obtaining or renewing homeowners insurance, as over one in four homes in the U.S.—representing $12.7 trillion in real estate value—are at risk of exposure to severe or extreme climate risks.

According to the survey, 42% of respondents have already acknowledged that their house insurance premiums have increased, and 88% of respondents think they will eventually have to pay more for their coverage. Remarkably, 75% of respondents think that homeowners insurance may eventually become too expensive.

Some 58% of recent and potential purchasers responded to the study by saying that if the cost of homeowners insurance increased, they would or are likely to forgo it—some have already done so. Even though many Gen Z purchasers are using a mortgage and are therefore probably compelled to obtain homeowners insurance, this number rises to 76% among these young buyers. An additional 65% of respondents expressed concern about getting and keeping homes insurance.

“Homeowners insurance offers financial protection for consumers that may help cover damage to homes and personal property from an extreme weather event or fire, while also providing personal property and liability coverage,” said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com. “But these benefits come with an upfront cost that has risen as weather events have become more frequent and impactful and rebuilding costs climb. Homeowners are looking for strategies to lower costs including adjusting their home searches and potentially short-charging or forgoing coverage altogether.”

Gen Z          Gen Y          Gen X          Baby Boom
Completely changed strategy based on insurance challenges      30.5 %25.9 %19.9 %5.9 %
Expanded initial target geography32.5 %32.2 %32.8 %15.8 %
Eliminated some desired locations35.8 %36.0 %33.2 %25.7 %
No impact yet, but expect it will in the future18.5 %19.3 %23.7 %32.2 %
No change15.9 %16.0 %14.9 %32.9 %

How Homeowner’s Insurance is Hindering Americans

One third (33.7%) of home searchers have been compelled to entirely alter the geographic location in which they are looking for a home due to insurance issues, and another 30% have broadened their search and extended their initial target territory. Due to insurance issues, over 25% of home searchers have entirely altered their tactics.

Furthermore, just 30% of respondents have examined the natural disaster risk information for their current or potential residences, despite 44% intending to do so in the future.

Compared to other generations, particularly baby boomers, who reported that only 6% of them had entirely altered their homebuying strategy and 15% had broadened their initial search, Gen Z home searchers are more likely to have taken some kind of action during their search to potentially mitigate against homeowners insurance challenges.

Definitely appliesProbably appliesDoes not apply
Homeowners insurance has risen in cost over the past 2 years42.1 %31.3 %26.6 %
Expect to pay more for homeowners insurance in the future45.2 %43.3 %11.5 %
Faced recent challenges obtaining homeowners insurance20.7 %27.9 %51.4 %
Faced recent challenges renewing homeowners insurance20.1 %27.5 %52.4 %
If the cost of homeowner insurance continues to rise, it could
become unaffordable		31.2 %44.1 %24.7 %
Would consider foregoing homeowners insurance if the costs
became too high		23.6 %35.1 %41.3 %
Worried about obtaining or maintaining homeowners insurance  27.2 %38.0 %34.8 %

A recent Realtor.com analysis states that severe climate hazards, like as flooding, wildfires, or hurricane wind damage, affect 26% of houses in the United States, which is worth $12.7 trillion. Homeowners in high-risk areas face increased financial burden as a result of these extreme climate threats, which raise insurance costs.

The average homeowner in Miami presently pays yearly premiums for single-family homeowners with HO-3 policies, the most popular kind of homeowners insurance policy in the United States, which equal 3.7% of the home’s market value. This is the highest ratio among the 100 largest metro areas in the country.

To read more, click here.





Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
