Recognizing Mortgage Visionaries at Five Star Conference  

This article originally appeared in the September 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine, online now.

As we approach another installment of our annual Five Star Conference and Expo, MortgagePoint is proud to continue our tradition of recognizing and honoring the extraordinary accomplishments of our industry’s women executives.

Each year, industry colleagues nominate their peers across five categories, and those nominees are then narrowed down further to a final list of 25 finalists. These are the women who are making a difference in the industry and making a mark on their colleagues and team members. Our final recipients in each of those five categories will be honored at the Women in Housing Leadership Awards, happening on Wednesday, October 1 at the Five Star Conference.

Today, we spotlight the five finalists for the Mortgage Visionary Award, a distinction celebrating exceptional female executives in the mortgage industry (spanning both lending and servicing) who have demonstrated inspirational leadership, have shaped lending practices or elevated servicing standards, and have expanded access to sustainable homeownership. Through their dedication to operational excellence, customer experience, and industry advancement, these women exemplify the future of housing finance.