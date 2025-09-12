Recognizing Mortgage Visionaries at Five Star Conference  

This article originally appeared in the September 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine, online now.
As we approach another installment of our annual Five Star Conference and Expo, MortgagePoint is proud to continue our tradition of recognizing and honoring the extraordinary accomplishments of our industry’s women executives.
Each year, industry colleagues nominate their peers across five categories, and those nominees are then narrowed down further to a final list of 25 finalists. These are the women who are making a difference in the industry and making a mark on their colleagues and team members. Our final recipients in each of those five categories will be honored at the Women in Housing Leadership Awards, happening on Wednesday, October 1 at the Five Star Conference.
Today, we spotlight the five finalists for the Mortgage Visionary Award, a distinction celebrating exceptional female executives in the mortgage industry (spanning both lending and servicing) who have demonstrated inspirational leadership, have shaped lending practices or elevated servicing standards, and have expanded access to sustainable homeownership. Through their dedication to operational excellence, customer experience, and industry advancement, these women exemplify the future of housing finance.
Shayna Arrington
Chief Risk Officer, Servbank
Why she was nominated:
“Shayna has had a vision and a goal of taking her servicing shop from unknown to known for best-in-class service and now has helped turn that shop from a non-bank servicer into a bank to better build their suite of services to their clients. Doing this took a great amount of vision and direction. Her ability to manage risk, produce positive outcomes, and create a culture within her org is unmatched. I can only hope one day I get to work with or for Mrs. Arrington, as the pleasure of working beside her in the industry has been an honor.”
What this nomination means to her:
“My personal mission started out with a focus on empowering the business to understand the WHY behind what we do, expanded to empower consumers to better understand their financial options, and has now taken on a life of empowering those around me to create ripples that can reach far beyond what I am capable of as an individual contributor. I’ve always tried to approach problem solving from a different perspective, and to align myself with organizations that thrive on innovation and creative solutions. Being nominated for this award is a milestone for me, as a testament to my ongoing advocacy work to push the industry forward, to encourage and celebrate innovation, and as we say at Servbank, to ‘serve to a higher standard.’”
Heather J. Bentley
EVP, Head of Consumer Specialty Operations, Citizens Bank
Why she was nominated:
“Heather has consistently demonstrated a rare blend of strategic foresight, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to empowering both her team and the broader housing community. Her visionary leadership has been instrumental in transforming our mortgage operations, driving innovation in lending practices, and championing inclusive homeownership. Under her guidance, we’ve implemented cutting-edge digital solutions that have streamlined the mortgage process, improved customer experience, and expanded access to underserved communities. Heather actively fosters a culture of collaboration and growth, mentoring emerging leaders and advocating for diversity and equity in housing. Heather Bentley exemplifies what it means to be a mortgage visionary—someone who not only sees the future of housing finance but actively shapes it.”
What this nomination means to her:
“I’m incredibly honored to be nominated for the Mortgage Visionary Award. This recognition is deeply meaningful to me because it highlights the leadership impact I strive to make every day—not just through strategy and execution, but through the way I inspire and influence those around me. To be seen as someone who helps drive our business forward by empowering colleagues and fostering a culture of growth and inclusion is both flattering and humbling. Leadership, to me, is about creating momentum—helping others see what’s possible and supporting them as they bring that vision to life. When we do that well, we deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers and our communities. This nomination reinforces the importance of leading with purpose and heart. I’m grateful to be part of a team that shares these values and proud of what we’ve accomplished together. Thank you for this incredible honor—it truly means the world to me.”
Katherine Cacho
Director of Default Servicing, Valon Mortgage, Inc.
Why she was nominated:
“Katherine is an exceptional leader whose impact on mortgage servicing extends far beyond her job description. Her deep expertise in both the operational and regulatory facets of the industry makes her an invaluable asset and a true powerhouse in the field. What sets Katherine apart is her unique leadership style—one that blends strategic vision with personal mentorship. She is deeply committed to the professional and personal growth of her team, fostering an environment where development, accountability, and excellence thrive. Katherine leads by example, never hesitating to engage with loan-level issues to support her team and ensure the highest standards are upheld. Katherine is not only a leader—she is a visionary. Her contributions have elevated her team, strengthened her organization, and made a meaningful difference in the lives of borrowers. Her dedication, integrity, and foresight embody the very qualities this award seeks to recognize.”
What this nomination means to her:
“Being named a finalist in the Mortgage Visionary category is an incredible honor and a defining moment in my career. For me, this recognition affirms the importance of leading with vision—creating innovative processes, anticipating industry change, and ensuring that mortgage servicing remains both compliant and forward-looking. It means that the work I’ve poured into building strong frameworks and driving operational excellence is making an impact beyond today, shaping how we serve homeowners and communities in the future. This nomination inspires me to continue pushing boundaries and leading with purpose in every aspect of my work.”
Rebecca Clapham
COO, Citywide Home Mortgage
Why she was nominated:
“Rebecca’s exceptional operational leadership at Citywide Home Mortgage demonstrates a transformative impact on the mortgage industry. As Chief Operating Officer, she orchestrated a remarkable 400% increase in origination volume in 2024 while expanding operations from 32 states to all 50—achieving unprecedented growth without sacrificing service quality or employee satisfaction. Rebecca’s signature approach empowers front-line employees through decentralized decision-making and flattened hierarchies, proving that employee autonomy drives superior business results. Known internally as the company’s “firefighter” for her independent problem-solving abilities, Rebecca has elevated performance standards while developing people and creating sustainable competitive advantages that position her as a leader worthy of industry recognition.”
What this nomination means to her:
“Being honored among the Women in Housing is a validation of my core belief that exceptional results come from empowering people, not just implementing processes. After 25 years (15 with Citywide) of championing decentralized decision-making and employee autonomy, being recognized by an icon such as Five Star alongside industry visionaries would affirm that our people-first approach truly drives sustainable success. More importantly, this honor would amplify my voice in advocating for industry-wide advancements that benefit both professionals and consumers. It would provide a platform to demonstrate how operational excellence and human-centered leadership can coexist, hopefully inspiring others to flatten hierarchies and trust their teams. Finally, a recognition such as this would strengthen my ability to influence positive change across our industry.”
Catherine Hunter
Creative Director, Cornerstone Home Lending
Why she was nominated:
“Catherine Hunter is redefining creative leadership in mortgage finance through operational excellence, innovation, and strategic partnership. As Creative Director at Cornerstone Capital Bank, she leads brand strategy across lending, servicing, banking, and insurance, overseeing 900+ monthly projects and 5,000+ assets. Catherine built scalable platforms—including a self-serve ProShop and SSO-integrated tools—that eliminated weeks of manual work and enabled dynamic personalization for 200+ loan officers. Her leadership in launching full brand identities for new ABAs and modernizing digital experiences has elevated servicing standards, enhanced regulatory alignment, and expanded access to compliant, customer-centric marketing support. By aligning creative strategy with legal, compliance, and IT, Catherine has created a replicable model that improves industry effectiveness and inspires sustainable, scalable change.”
What this nomination means to her:
“Being a finalist for the Mortgage Visionary Award tells me one thing: raising questions, breaking molds, and refusing to settle isn’t just noise, it’s impact. Vision isn’t about comfort, it’s about guts. It’s pushing through the friction and building what doesn’t exist yet. I don’t do that alone. This is just as much about the teammates and partners who grind with me every day. Recognition like this isn’t the finish line; it’s a dare to keep going. And I’m here for it.”