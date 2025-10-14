Craig Trainor Confirmed as HUD Assistant Secretary

HUD just got some fresh leadership. The U.S. Senate recently confirmed Craig Trainor as the new Assistant Secretary at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)—a move that could shape the agency’s approach to fair housing, compliance, and mortgage oversight in the months ahead. The news was first reported by RESPA News.

Who Is Craig Trainor?

Craig Trainor

Trainor comes to the role with a long résumé in both policy and enforcement. Before this confirmation, he served as Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at HUD and previously held senior roles at the Department of Education, the House Judiciary Committee, and the America First Policy Institute.

That experience signals that HUD’s civil rights and fair housing priorities could get renewed attention. For mortgage professionals, that might mean more scrutiny on fair lending, servicing practices, and compliance programs.

Why This Matters to the Mortgage Industry

Leadership changes at HUD don’t always grab headlines, but they tend to ripple through the mortgage world. Having a Senate-confirmed Assistant Secretary brings a stronger mandate to drive policy—and Trainor’s background suggests he’ll focus on equity, enforcement, and consumer protection.

For lenders and servicers, this could mean:

A clearer direction on fair housing enforcement

More active oversight on lending and servicing compliance

Potential coordination with the CFPB and DOJ on civil rights investigations

In short, it’s worth keeping an eye on how HUD’s tone and priorities evolve under Trainor’s leadership.

Other Key Confirmations

Trainor’s confirmation was part of a larger package of more than 100 Senate-approved nominations on October 7. Other notable names include:

James Baehr , now General Counsel for the Department of Veterans Affairs, who could influence VA loan oversight.

, now General Counsel for the Department of Veterans Affairs, who could influence VA loan oversight. Francis Brooke , appointed Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Department for International Trade and Development.

, appointed Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Department for International Trade and Development. Paul Atkins , reappointed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

, reappointed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Several new U.S. Attorneys across the country, which could impact regional enforcement of financial and housing laws.

HUD’s new leadership team is stepping in at a time when the housing market faces pressure from affordability challenges, tight inventory, and shifting regulation. For mortgage lenders and servicers, the confirmation of Craig Trainor is more than just a staffing update — it’s a signal that policy direction and enforcement focus could soon start to shift.