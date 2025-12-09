Foreclosures Keep Rising Nationwide as Market ‘Normalizes’

Foreclosure filings in November were down 3 percent from a month earlier and up 21 percent from a year ago, according ATTOM, a leading curator of land, property data, and real estate analytics.

In its November 2025 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, ATTOM said there were a total of 35,651 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings— default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions.

“November marks the ninth straight month of year-over-year increases in foreclosure activity, underscoring a trend that has steadily taken shape throughout 2025,” ATTOm Chief Executive Officer Rob Barber said. “Foreclosure starts were up 17 percent from last year and completed foreclosures rose 26 percent. While these numbers show continued upward movement, overall volumes remain well below historical highs. The data suggests the market is still normalizing as some homeowners contend with higher housing costs and shifting economic pressures.”

Nationwide, one in every 3,992 housing units had a foreclosure filing in November.

Delaware Had Nation’s Worst Foreclosure Rate

States with the worst foreclosure rates were Delaware (one in every 1,924 housing units with a foreclosure filing); South Carolina (one in every 1,973 housing units); Nevada (one in every 2,373 housing units); New Jersey (on in every 2,511 housing units); and Florida (one in every 2,565 housing units).

ATTOM said that among metro areas with populations of 1 million or more, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania recorded the worst foreclosure rate in November, with one filing for every 1,511 housing units. That increase reflects a temporary spike caused by the resumption of data collection in Philadelphia, which added backlogged records and is expected to normalize in December.

Next were Las Vegas, Nevada (one in every 2,013 housing units); Cleveland, Ohio (one in every 2,114); Orlando, Florida (one in every 2,282); and Tampa, Florida (one in every 2,362).

According to the report, Lenders began the foreclosure process on 23,720 properties in November, down 6 percent from the previous month but up 17 percent from a year ago.

States with the largest number of foreclosure starts in November 2025 included: Florida (2,819 foreclosure starts); Texas (2,612 foreclosure starts); California (2,090 foreclosure starts); New York (1,146 foreclosure starts); and Illinois (1,075 foreclosure starts).

Several Major Metro Areas Showed a Decline

Bucking the national trend, ATTOM said that several large metropolitan areas with populations over 1 million and at least 100 foreclosure starts experienced the largest year-over-year declines in November. They included Boston, Massachusetts (decrease from 186 in November 2024 to 130 foreclosure starts in November 2025); Miami, Florida (decrease from 768 to 607 foreclosure starts); Sacramento, California (decrease from 185 to 148 foreclosure starts); Riverside, California (decrease from 462 to 371 foreclosure starts); and Denver, Colorado (decrease from 173 to 145 foreclosure starts).

The report noted that lenders repossessed 3,884 U.S. properties via completed foreclosures (REOs) in November, up 0.3 percent from October and an increase of 26 percent from last year.

States that had the most REOs in November 2025, included: Texas (546 REOs); California (314 REOs); Florida (311 REOs); Pennsylvania (291 REOs); and Illinois (223 REOs).

The major metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) with a population greater than 1 million that saw the most REOs in November included Philadelphia (160 REOs); Chicago (152 REOs); Houston (134 REOs); Dallas (116 REOs); and New York, New York (94 REOs).