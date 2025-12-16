Subscribe Now
VRM Mortgage Services Promotes Industry Vet to Interim COO

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

Tiffany Fletcher, J.D. has been appointed Interim COO of VRM Mortgage Services, effective immediately. After former EVP and COO Dr. Cheryl Travis-Johnson passed away, Fletcher took up the position, maintaining continuity throughout the business’s operations while paying tribute to her leadership legacy.

“Tiffany has long been a trusted and respected leader within VRM. Her extensive experience and proven track record uniquely position her to guide the organization through this transition,” said Keith Murray, President and CEO of VRM Mortgage Services. “I am confident in her ability to provide steady oversight and continue advancing the operational excellence for which VRM is known.”

Tiffany Fletcher, J.D., Interim Chief Operating Officer for VRM Mortgage Services

Following her hiring, Fletcher stated:

​”I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and committed to leading VRM with stability and purpose. Dr. Cheryl Travis-Johnson set a powerful example of leadership, and I intend to build on that foundation by empowering our teams and ensuring we remain aligned with our mission. Together, we will continue moving forward with strength and clarity.”

Fletcher has a wealth of experience in organizational management, legal strategy, and operational leadership. She is well-versed in the goals, offerings, and long-standing dedication of VRM to providing clients and stakeholders across the country with superior solutions.

In her role as interim COO, Fletcher will manage day-to-day operations, lead important strategic projects, and assist teams throughout the company to guarantee performance, continuity, and alignment with corporate objectives.

VRM Mortgage Services extends its appreciation to employees, clients, and partners for their continued support during this transition. The company looks forward to continued progress under Fletcher’s leadership.

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
