Household Debt Rises to $18.8T in Q4 as Delinquencies Edge Higher

Demetria C. Lester

The Center for Microeconomic Data at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released its Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit. What does this mean?

According to the data, household debt rose to $18.8 trillion in Q4 2025, a 1.0% increase of $191 billion. The nationally representative Consumer Credit Panel of the New York Fed provided the data used in the report. A one-page synopsis of the main conclusions and the evidence behind them is included.

An related Liberty Street Economics blog article from the New York Fed also looked at the relationship between recent mortgage delinquency rates and regional differences in economic situations.

“As household debt levels grow modestly, mortgage delinquencies continue to increase,” said Wilbert van der Klaauw, Economic Research Advisor at the New York Fed. “Delinquency rates for mortgages are near historically normal levels, but the deterioration is concentrated in lower-income areas and in areas with declining home prices.”

Flow into Serious Delinquency (90 days or more delinquent)

CategoryQ4 2024Q4 2025
Mortgage Debt1.09%1.38%
Home Equity Line of Credit0.56%1.24%
Student Loan Debt0.70%16.19%
Auto Loan Debt2.96%2.95%
Credit Card Debt7.18%7.13%
Other5.63%5.13%
ALL1.70%3.26%

What This Means for U.S. Homebuyers

By the end of 2025, mortgage balances had reached $13.17 trillion, up $98 billion in the fourth quarter. At $1.28 trillion, credit card balances increased by $44 billion. After remaining stable in the previous quarter, auto loan balances rose by $12 billion to $1.67 trillion. Student loan holdings increased by $11 billion to $1.66 trillion, while home equity line of credit (HELOC) balances jumped by $11.6 billion to $434 billion. Compared to Q3 2025, non-housing balances increased by $81 billion, or 1.6%.

With $524 billion in new mortgage originations in Q4 2025, the pace of mortgage originations accelerated. This quarter saw $181 billion in new vehicle loans show up on credit reports, a little decrease from the $184 billion seen in Q3 2025. Credit card aggregate limits increased by an additional $95 billion. HELOC limits increased by $25 billion, or 2.5%, extending the growth of HELOCs that started in 2022.

With 4.8% of outstanding debt in some level of delinquent in Q4 2025, aggregate delinquency got worse. Mortgages and student loans rose in tandem with early delinquency transitions, but all other forms of debt remained stable. While auto loans and HELOC saw a tiny decline, transitions into significant delinquent increased for credit card balances, mortgages, and student loans.

Household Debt and Credit Developments as of Q4 2025

CategoryQuarterly Change * (Billions $)Annual Change** (Billions $)Total As of Q4 2025 (Trillions $)
Mortgage Debt(+) $98(+) $565$13.17
Home Equity Line of Credit(+) $12(+) $38$0.434
Student Debt(+) $11(+) $49$1.664       
Auto Debt(+) $12(+) $12$1.667
Credit Card Debt(+) $44(+) $66$1.277
Other(+) $14(+) $10$0.564
Total Debt(+) $191(+) $740$18.776

Note: *Change from Q3 2025 to Q4 2025
** Change from Q4 2024 to Q4 2025

To read more, click here.

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
