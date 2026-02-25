Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

California Reopens Dream for All Program, Offering Down Payment Assistance 

Picture of Lance Murray
Lance Murray

California has begun a down payment assistance program, but time is running out for first-time homebuyers there to lock in up to $150,000 in down payment assistance.

The state’s revived Dream For All Shared Appreciation Loan Program (DFA) is open for a limited 20-day window from Feb. 24 through March 16.

The program, sponsored by the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA), offers eligible first-time buyers either 20% of a home’s purchase price or up to $150,000 — whichever is less — to help cover the down payment or closing costs.

In high-cost coastal markets such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, where median home prices often top $1 million, that could mean the full $150,000 toward a down payment.

Could Equal Entire Down Payment

The New York Post noted that on a $750,000 home, 20% equals $150,000 and that means a qualifying buyer could potentially put down 20% with little to no money saved for the down payment itself.

The assistance is unlike a traditional grant and is structured as a shared appreciation loan.

According to the report, borrowers repay the original loan amount when they sell or refinance the home — plus 15% to 20% of the home’s appreciation. Those returns are then recycled back into the program to help future buyers, the Post said.

The newspaper said that the program is not first-come first served. It operates on a lottery system and that interested buyers first must register for a voucher, and a randomized drawing will determine who receives one.

Who’s eligible?

  • At least one borrower must be a first-generation homebuyer
  • All borrowers must be first-time homebuyers
  • At least one borrower must be a current California resident
  • Household income must fall within CalHFA income limits for the county where the home is being purchased
  • Buyer must obtain a DFA Lender Pre-Approval Letter before registering

The Post said that prospective buyers who meet the eligibility criteria would need to contact a CalHFA-approved lender offering the Dream For All program to secure a pre-approval letter, which is a required step before registering for the voucher drawing.

Applicants must also complete a free, one-hour online education course that explains how shared appreciation works and how it affects long-term repayment.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Lance Murray

Lance Murray

A veteran journalist with decades of experience in both online and print publishing, Lance Murray is Senior Editor of MortgagePoint. Has many years of experience as an editor, writer, photographer, designer, and artist. Most recently, he edited and wrote for an innovation website and a group of real estate-focused magazines.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe