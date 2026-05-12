Cash Assistance Program Launched for Eaton Fire Renters in LA

A new program in Los Angeles will give renters impacted by the Eaton Fire last year an opportunity to apply for a new long-term direct cash assistance effort designed to help households recover from the disaster’s ongoing financial effects.

According to MyNewsLA.com, the program is called Direct Cash for Altadena Fire Recovery and it was created by the National Council of Jewish Women Los Angeles (NCJWLA) in partnership with the Altadena Tenants Union, Altadena Community Land Trust and other community groups.

Applications for the program have opened at NCJWLA’s website: www.ncjwla.org/resources/direct-cash-for-altadena-fire-recovery.

The Eaton Fire started in the evening of Jan. 7, 2025, near Eaton Canyon in the San Gabriel Mountains near Pasadena. Fueled by the strongest Santa Ana Winds in more than a decade, the Eaton Fire grew to 14,120 acres. The fire killed 19 people and destroyed nearly 7,000 homes and businesses.

Enter a Selection Pool

Eligible applicants will enter a selection pool, from which 30 households will be randomly chosen to receive $36,000 over a two-year period via monthly unrestricted cash payments, the report said.

The coalition said the initiative is the first long-term direct cash assistance program specifically focused on renters affected by the Eaton Fire.

“More than a year after the devastating fires, we know thousands of families are still struggling to rebuild their lives,” Marjorie Gilberg, CEO of NCJWLA, said in a statement. “NCJWLA knows that cash will deliver some breathing room, help renters escape crippling debt, and provide families with options again.”

Officials said the unrestricted payments are aimed at helping recipients cover recovery-related expenses, including rent, relocation costs, debt payments and other household needs.

Other Relief Efforts

MyNewLA.com reported that community advocates said renters have faced unique recovery challenges after the fire, including displacement, rising housing costs and limited access to long-term rebuilding resources.

This program joins others aimed at financial relief for fire victims.

In February, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an expansion of mortgage relief for survivors of qualified disasters, including the 2025 Los Angeles firestorms.

Newsom said the expansion makes available up to a full year of mortgage assistance — up to $100,000 — that does not need to be repaid. The expansion also allows more families to access this assistance with broader income eligibility, according to a release.

“As these communities continue rebuilding, we’re not going anywhere. The state of California is a committed partner every step of the way on the road to recovery. This disaster was unprecedented and demanded flexibility and real-time action,” Newsom said in the release. “We’ve been on the ground, listening and adjusting to meet people’s evolving needs. That’s why we’re expanding this program — to close the gap between relief and long-term recovery, and make sure folks get the help they need to move forward.”

The governor said in February that the expansion is a response to feedback and concerns from homeowners seeking to rebuild and adds to the governor’s work to help provide LA firestorm survivors with financial recovery.