Homeowners vs. Renters: How They Feel About Their Homes

In honor of National Homeownership Month in June, Redfin recently conducted a survey of American homeowners regarding their feelings about their homes and neighborhoods.

According to the survey, almost three-quarters (74%) of homeowners in the U.S. prefer being at home over any other location. Homeowners also expressed similar sentiments regarding their homes, with an estimated 74% agreeing that their residence reflects their identity, and some 72% feeling a sense of belonging within their neighborhood.

The majority of homeowners express positive sentiments regarding their residences, with 74% indicating that their home represents their identity. Similarly, 74% concur that they prefer being at home over any other location. A significant portion of homeowners (72%) experience a sense of belonging within their neighborhoods, and 71% have a neighbor whom they regard as a friend. In contrast, a majority of renters (57%) perceive their home merely as a place to reside, while only 35% of homeowners share this perspective.

Most Homeowners Would Rather Be Home Than Anywhere Else, Feel Sense of Belonging in Neighborhood (2026) How much do you agree or disagree with the statement below? Share of homeowners who agree Share of renters who agree My current home is a reflection of who I am 74% 46% My current home is just a place to live 35% 57% My home is the only place I can get a good night’s sleep 61% 61% I would rather be at home than anywhere else 74% 68% I feel a sense of belonging to my neighborhood 72% 54% I feel like I have things in common with my neighbors 67% 49% I have a neighbor whom I also consider a friend 71% 50%

Note: The statistics in the table above are from a Redfin-commissioned survey commissioned by Ipsos in May 2026 fielded to 4,000 U.S. residents. 2,280 homeowners responded to this question, as did 1,431 renters.

“For many homeowners, a home is more than a place to sleep and store belongings—it’s a reflection of who they are,” said Sheharyar Bokhari, Principal Economist at Redfin. “Homeownership can help people put down roots, build relationships and create a space that feels uniquely their own. Those emotional benefits are a big reason why owning a home remains a cornerstone of the American Dream. While affordability remains a challenge, today’s buyer’s market is giving some house hunters more negotiating power. Buyers are increasingly able to secure concessions and include inspection contingencies, helping them make more informed decisions before taking the leap into homeownership.”

These findings come after last year’s survey, which showed many of the aforementioned factors improved or modestly adjusted. For example, in 2025, approximately 74% of homeowners nationwide expressed a preference for being at home over any other location. Further, a significant majority of homeowners hold positive sentiments towards their residences, with nearly 70% indicating that their home serves as a representation of their identity.

Survey respondents in 2025 also indicated that an estimated 68% of homeowners reported that their residence is the sole environment in which they can unwind, and the same percentage indicated it is the only place where they can achieve a restful night’s sleep.

Most Homeowners Would Rather Be Home Than Anywhere Else, Feel Sense of Belonging in Neighborhood (2025) How much do you agree or disagree with the statement below? Share of homeowners who agree My current home is a reflection of who I am 69% My home is the only place I can relax 68% My home is the only place I can get a good night’s sleep 68% I would rather be at home than anywhere else 74% I feel a sense of belonging to my neighborhood 64%

“Owning a home gives people more than just a place to live,” said Daryl Fairweather, Chief Economist at Redfin. “It gives them a sense of stability and identity, and often a sense of pride that comes with fulfilling the American Dream. For many people in the U.S., owning a home represents years of hard work and decision-making, and provides them with a permanent space to reflect their personality and values. Beyond the emotional ties, owning a home is also one of the most common ways to build generational wealth.”

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