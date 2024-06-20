Planet Home Lending Expands Southeast Presence

National mortgage lender and servicer Planet Home Lending has hired Tom Reber as Area Sales Manager in Jacksonville, Florida. Reber brings a wealth of experience and a vision for growth in key markets, aiming to expand the company’s presence in Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Tallahassee and Savannah, Georgia.

Reber’s Jacksonville team will include Mortgage Loan Originators Allen Lewis and Jeromy Peters, and Loan Officer Assistants Nicole Crabtree and Priscilla DeMasi.

With 30 years of experience in retail mortgage banking, Reber is renowned for his ability to drive excellence and build strong teams.

“I am excited to join Planet Home Lending and lead our expansion in North Florida and Southern Georgia,” Reber said. “Our comprehensive home loan product lineup includes unique offerings, like Cash 4 Homes and Purchase EDGE, helping people win home purchase bidding wars brought on by limited inventory, high interest rates, and competition from investors making cash home purchase offers.”

“Reber’s extensive experience and strategic vision make him a valuable addition to the Planet Home Lending team,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. “Homeownership is a pathway to generational wealth in America. At Planet, ‘We’ll get you home’ is more than a motto—it’s our commitment to support and strengthen those we serve. By fostering connections and providing comprehensive support, Tom and his team will create happy homeowners who know they are cared for during the most important financial moments of their lives.”

Continued growth in the lending space

The addition of the new team in the Sunshine State is Planet Home Lending’s latest move to bolster its presence in the market as the company named Paul Walker as its new Chief Financial Officer, bringing two decades of mortgage banking finance expertise to the role.

“Paul will guide our financial strategy, leading Planet’s integrated platform to continuously deliver efficient, innovative solutions and services to consumers, business partners, and clients,” added Dubeck.

Before joining Planet Financial Group, Walker was CFO at Mortgage Assets Management LLC, and Supreme Lending, leading key fiscal and strategic planning initiatives. He has also held significant positions in public accounting and SEC reporting including SVP of Enterprise Accounting at Finance of America, SVP of Financial Reporting and Controls at Mr. Cooper (formerly Nationstar), and as an auditor with KPMG.