New Freddie Mac Pilot to Purchase Second Mortgages Approved
The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has announced its conditional approval for Freddie Mac to engage in a limited pilot to purchase certain single-family closed-end second mortgages. This conditional approval follows FHFA’s first publication of a proposed new product by either Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae (the GSEs) for public comment under the new process mandated by the Prior Approval for Enterprise Products regulation, which became effective in April 2023.
“The thoughtful engagement from public stakeholders confirmed the value of a transparent process for evaluating potential new Enterprise products and informed the parameters of the conditional approval,” said FHFA Director Sandra L. Thompson. “The limited pilot will allow FHFA to explore whether this closed-end second mortgage product effectively advances Freddie Mac’s statutory purposes and benefits borrowers, particularly in rural and underserved communities.”
Crafted by industry input
The conditional approval was informed by the numerous comment letters received, as well as considerations required by law:
Next steps for the GSE
In recognition of the significant impact that the activities of the GSEs have on the U.S. housing finance system, market participants, and the broader economy, FHFA is required by law to review new activity and approve new GSE products before these activities and products are offered to the market. FHFA implements this requirement through its regulation on Prior Approval for Enterprise Products.
Upon the pilot’s conclusion, FHFA will analyze the data on Freddie Mac’s purchases of second mortgages to determine whether the objectives of the pilot were met. FHFA has determined that any increase to the volume or extension of the duration of the pilot, or a conversion of the pilot to a programmatic activity, would be treated as a new product that is subject to public notice and comment and FHFA approval. Any subsequent approval would be informed by the preliminary results of the pilot.
