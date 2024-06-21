The Week Ahead: Servicers Navigate Policy Updates

An upcoming event in the Five Star Institute Webinar Series, set for Thursday, June 27 at 1:00 p.m. Central and held in partnership with Stavvy, will focus on “Preparing Mortgage Servicing for Policy Flux.”

The Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry, as a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts.

The servicing industry has seen multiple policy updates in the last several months, with potentially more on the way between now and the end of the year, as the GSEs and government agencies manage both post-COVID workouts, and questions about supporting housing affordability given the current economic environment. In light of these current and potential policy shifts, “Preparing Mortgage Servicing for Policy Flux” offers mortgage servicers insight into anticipating and managing the impact of these changes. Our panel of experts will dissect the expected regulatory changes, with a special focus on how technology can play a critical role in navigating these complexities. Webinar panelists will discuss how to keep ahead of policy updates, implement technological solutions for compliance and efficiency, and turn regulatory challenges into opportunities for growth and improved service.

Servicers navigate a changing landscape

The Five Star Institute welcomes a panel of experts to the webinar, including Lisa Banal, Executive Director, Assistant General Counsel with Chase; Angel Hernandez, Chief Strategy Officer with Stavvy; Ryan McGuinness, Mortgage Servicing Policy Director for Freddie Mac; and Andy Trevayne, Assistant Director of Loan and Property Management, Loan Guaranty Service, with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, who will dissect the expected regulatory changes, with a special focus on how technology can play a critical role in navigating these complexities.

Meet the speakers

Lisa Banal, Executive Director and Assistant General Counsel in JPMorgan Chase Bank, supports the default servicing legal team and is responsible for providing legal advice to the residential mortgage loan servicing business relating to Regulation X and loss mitigation. Banal has a Juris Doctorate from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Angel Hernandez spearheads Stavvy’s engagement with strategic industry partners, including investors and government agencies, supports the company’s M&A activities, and promotes Stavvy’s vision for innovation in mortgage operations with internal and external stakeholders. He joined Stavvy from the Housing Policy Council (HPC), where he served as the VP of Capital Markets Policy, focusing on systemic issues impacting mortgage securitization, the secondary market, systemic safety and soundness, and the adoption of technology and innovation in housing finance. Previous to that, Hernandez was Director, Mortgage-Backed Securities Program Policy and Strategic Planning at Ginnie Mae, where he was responsible for the agency’s policy framework, the implementation of securitization platform updates, addressing legislative and regulatory issues, and spearheading key strategic initiatives. Hernandez earned his JD and Securities Law Certificate at the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.

Ryan McGuinness serves as a Mortgage Servicing Policy Director in Freddie Mac’s Single-Family Servicing Division, responsible for recommending, developing, communicating, implementing, and monitoring servicing policies and requirements. McGuinness has been with Freddie Mac for nearly 16 years, and has devoted most of that time to policy work. Prior to joining the Servicing Policy team, McGuinness spent more than three years as a mortgage fraud investigator in Freddie Mac’s Fraud Investigation Division, helping to develop most of Freddie Mac’s loss mitigation and foreclosure prevention policies currently in place, including extensive contributions to disaster and COVID-19 relief efforts and the creation of the Payment Deferral.

Andy Trevayne serves as the Department of Veterans Affairs Assistant Director for Loan and Property Management in Guaranty Service. In his capacity, he is responsible for the formulation of regulations, policies, and procedures relating to the supplemental servicing, oversight, termination, guaranty claim payment, and post audit of VA-guaranteed loans and VA-owned loans. He is additionally responsible for the REO portfolio and the associated contract. Trevayne began his career with VA at the Houston Regional Loan Center (RLC) in 1999 as a Loan Service Representative. He transferred from the Houston RLC to VA Central Office in 2008 to serve as a Loan Specialist, followed by the Central Office Servicer Liaison. He accepted his current position in 2012. Trevayne is former U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Click here for more information or to register for the upcoming “Preparing Mortgage Servicing for Policy Flux” webinar.