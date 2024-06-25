Carrington Promotes New CIO

After 17 years of service to The Carrington Companies in various information technology (IT) and data management roles, Brett Wilbur has been promoted to EVP, Chief Information Officer, reporting directly to Andrew Taffet, CEO of The Carrington Companies. In his new role, Wilbur assumes the diverse responsibilities of overseeing all aspects of the IT organization and providing leadership as Carrington continues to optimize its existing infrastructure and systems and move forward with new initiatives as technology advances. Wilbur succeeds previous CIO Brent Rasmussen, who will retire in early July after 13 years of service to Carrington.

“I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Brett Wilbur to Chief Information Officer,” Taffet said. “During the past 17 years, I have had the privilege of working alongside Brett and witnessed his unwavering dedication, thought process and technical ability. His understanding of Carrington’s vision and goals, along with his commitment to technical excellence, make him a perfect fit for the role. I also want to take a moment to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of our former CIO, Brent Rasmussen, whose leadership and vision have set a strong foundation for the IT team. I am confident that under Brett’s guidance, we will build on Brent’s legacy.”

Wilbur joined Carrington in November 2006 as Associate Director for Carrington Capital Management (CCM). He says his role has grown dramatically in the years since Carrington began as a traditional asset manager, with the company acquiring a mortgage servicer, then embarking on mortgage lending and real estate. The company now has large, complex, regulated systems operating across multiple divisions.

Wilbur maintains he has kept pace by architecting data and application solutions that are utilized by multiple divisions–all accompanied by a significant increase in teamwork and collaboration with Associates throughout the enterprise. Wilbur emphasizes that The Carrington Companies are well-positioned from an IT standpoint, and is quick to credit former CIO Rasmussen with creating a solid IT foundation and building an eminently capable team of professionals.

“The Carrington IT organization has a very solid team,” Wilbur said. “I am looking forward to continuing to optimize our existing infrastructure and embarking on new initiatives to ensure Carrington always stays in step with the rapid changes in technology.”

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC (CMS) recently hired Steven Winokur to serve as VP, Marketing, Third-Party Origination (TPO). While serving as Chief Marketing Officer for Angel Oak Lending, Winokur established a reputation as a non-QM expert. His experience in marketing, brand development, marketing communications, and digital marketing is expected to build on existing marketplace momentum for Carrington’s diverse non-QM offerings.