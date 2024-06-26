loanDepot Names New Managing Director of Mortgage Lending Ops

loanDepot Inc. has promoted Viviana Abarca to the position of Managing Director of Mortgage Lending Operations, reporting directly to loanDepot President and CEO Frank Martell, and she will join the company’s Executive Committee.

Abarca’s promotion is in line with the company’s previously announced Vision 2025 strategic plan, which focuses on transforming the origination business to drive purchase money transactions with an expanded emphasis on purpose driven lending. Second, investing in profitable growth-generating initiatives and critical business operating platforms and processes to support operating leverage and best-in-class quality and delivery. Third, aggressively right sizing our cost structure to address current and future projected market conditions. And fourth, optimizing and simplifying our organizational structure.

“Building a world-class operations team is an integral part of our Vision 2025 strategic plan,” said Martell. “I cannot think of anyone better than Viviana to take our operational capabilities to the next level in the coming years to support accelerated growth and durable stakeholder value creation. Viviana is a consummate professional with an exceptional ability to achieve challenging objectives in all business cycles. As we advance our Vision 2025 plan, under Viviana’s leadership in lending operations we will continue to invest in automation to drive operating leverage, develop new customer-facing tools and functionality, and implement operational and structural changes to optimize and streamline our operations and position loanDepot for long-term success.”

Abarca is a seasoned mortgage professional who, over the past 11 years, has held a series of leadership positions with increasing responsibility at loanDepot. She most recently served as EVP of Lending Operations. In her new role, Abarca will be responsible for leading loanDepot’s loan processing, underwriting, and closing operations.

“We have a phenomenal team, a phenomenal platform, and an exciting opportunity to take our existing operational excellence to the next level,” added Abarca. “We will continue to strive to exceed the expectations of our customers and deliver a best-in-class experience to our origination partners. This is critical work that will support the growth and success of loanDepot as we pivot into the next cycle.”