Stern & Eisenberg Appoints New COO

Warrington, Pennsylvania-based full-service law firm Stern & Eisenberg has announced the appointment of Patrick O’Brien to the role of COO, bringing more than 27 years of industry expertise and leadership in the mortgage default industry to his new role.

“I am excited to have Patrick as our Chief Operating Officer,” said Steven Eisenberg Esq., Founding Shareholder at Stern & Eisenberg. “He is the strategic leader I have wanted to enable Stern & Eisenberg to grow our ability to assist our clients with their everyday legal needs while also allowing our attorneys to focus on providing creative legal solutions when needed. Patrick will continue to be an important team member involved in the success of Stern & Eisenberg.”

O’Brien has developed a strong reputation and fostered life-long industry relationships with servicers, investors, banks, and financial industry partners, and will focus on providing transparency across Stern & Eisenberg’s multi-state footprint for all team members and clients.

“Change is constant in the mortgage default space and being adaptable while always working toward a shared vision is the key to success,” said O’Brien. “The firm has history of proven success, and I am looking forward to contributing to future successes.”

Stern & Eisenberg provides legal representation in a variety of matters throughout the firm’s footprint, with a focus on creditors’ rights, including representation of secured creditors in connection with residential and commercial foreclosures, bankruptcy and bankruptcy litigation, REO and post-foreclosure conveyancing, loss mitigation/loan modifications, evictions, as well as other general practice areas including, but not limited to, real estate and business law; commercial and corporate litigation, real estate closings, estate planning and administration throughout the firm’s larger footprint.

Stern & Eisenberg’s multistate footprint for GSE matters includes New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia. The firm also has attorneys licensed in additional states, including, Maryland; Virginia; and Washington, D.C.