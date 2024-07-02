Luxury Homebuyers Reveal Their Most Sought-After Amenities

This year, double vanities are the most requested kitchen and bathroom feature among high-end purchasers, as ranked by more than four out of five (86%) luxury homebuyers in a new Redfin study. Walk-in pantries (83%) and kitchen islands (85%) are the next most popular features, with luxury buyers requesting granite or quartz surfaces from their brokers.

The Qualtrics survey conducted in April and May of 2024 posed the question, “How common is it for luxury buyers to ask for each of the following bathroom or kitchen amenities?”. Redfin provided responses that, for the purposes of this release, classified each characteristic as “very common.”

“Luxury buyers are looking to fall in love with their future home, and they often make emotional decisions because they have the financial means to do so,” said Andrew Rottner, a Redfin Premier Agent in Denver. “What luxury buyers want are all the features of a custom built home in an established and enviable neighborhood. A home where, before even touring, the buyer can envision the cooking they’d do in the kitchen or the entertaining they’d do in the indoor/outdoor living space.”

Courtesy of Bentwood Luxury Kitchens

“How common is it for luxury buyers to ask for each of the following bathroom/kitchen amenities?”

The share of agents who said “very common”:

Double sinks/double vanity (86%)

Kitchen Island (85%)

Granite or quartz countertops (85%)

Walk-in pantry (83%)

High-end appliances (77%)

Custom cabinets (53%)

A separate toilet room (47%)

Smart-home technology (44%)

Free standing tub (38%)

Showers with multiple heads (35%)

Energy-efficient appliances (31%)

Wine fridge (22%)

Farmhouse sink (20%)

Butler’s pantry (18%)

Heated floors (17%)

Integrated sound system (14%)

Prep kitchen (13%)

Coffee station (12%)

Pot filler (11%)

Steam shower (8%)

Mini fridge (7%)

Jacuzzi tub (6%)

Bidet (4%)

Open Floor Plans Remain the Most Desirable Home Trend

Looking at the entire home, 83% of realtors stated that open-concept floor designs are the most sought-after housing trend among springtime purchasers for luxury homes.

The only other trend that most agents thought was “very desirable” was granite countertops. Sliding barn doors and shiplap, two once-popular elements, appear to have fallen out of favor; according to brokers, only 8% of purchasers found these characteristics to be “very desirable.”

“How desirable are each of these home trends for buyers?”

The share of agents who said “very desirable”:

Open concept floor plans (83%)

Granite countertops (51%)

Wet bar or beverage center (22%)

Sliding barn doors (8%)

Shiplap (8%)

Bright-colored accent walls (6%)

Dog wash station (5%)

Wallpaper (4%)

Tile countertops (2%)

Linoleum floors (1%)

Courtesy of House Digest

Outdated Kitchens Among Biggest Turnoffs for Luxury Buyers

If a luxury home had an outdated kitchen, over half of homebuyers (54%) would be unwilling to make an offer on the property. Accordingly, the most common reason why purchasers avoid buying a property is an old kitchen, which is followed by a lack of curb appeal (48%), old bathrooms (44%), and popcorn ceilings (40%).

This occurs at a time when monthly housing payments are almost at their highest point ever, which makes it difficult for some buyers to save up money for improvements.

To help home sellers determine the most crucial repairs to do before selling, agents were asked in the poll how frequently a buyer would eventually decide not to make an offer on a home after seeing particular features on a home they tour.

“How common is it that a buyer decides not to make an offer after encountering the following features in a home they tour?”

The share of agents who said “very common”:

Outdated kitchen (54%)

Lack of curb appeal (48%)

Outdated bathroom (44%)

Popcorn ceiling (40%)

Outdated carpet (38%)

Obscure paint colors (33%)

Old appliances (31%)

Overly textured walls (31%)

Poorly placed laundry room (18%)

Landscaping is the Most Sought-After Outdoor Feature

An essential element for nearly seven out of ten (69%) luxury homebuyers is landscaping, which is ranked second only to indoor/outdoor living space (58%). However, compared to kitchen or bathroom amenities, buyers are less likely to consider outside features essential.

When it comes to backyards, more than half of homebuyers think that energy- and climate-friendly elements like solar-powered lights, solar panels, and drought-resistant planting are not top priorities.

“How common is it for luxury buyers to ask their agent to find a home with these outdoor features?”

The share of agents who said “very common”:

Landscaping (69%)

Indoor/outdoor living space (58%)

Covered patio (46%)

Outdoor kitchen (33%)

Pool (33%)

Fire pit (21%)

Hot tub (20%)

Drip irrigation (19%)

Shed (17%)

Drought-resistant landscaping (12%)

Solar panels (11%)

Solar powered lighting (5%)

Pizza oven (2%)

To read the full report, including more data, charts, and methodology, click here.