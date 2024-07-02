Subscribe Now
Xactus Welcomes Former Sagent CFO

Picture of Eric C. Peck
Eric C. Peck
Xactus CFO Joseph Peterson

Xactus has announced that Joseph Peterson has been named CFO, overseeing the company’s financial operations, including managing the strategic direction of Xactus’ accounting and finance functions, developing policies, procedures and financial controls, overseeing financial systems, ensuring the accuracy of internal and external reporting, identifying investment opportunities, securing funding, and managing risk.

“We are excited to have Joe join our leadership team. His proven track record and strong strategic financial acumen will help guide our company as we continue to advance the modern mortgage. Joe’s contributions will be crucial to successfully executing our financial plan as we reach new heights of growth and innovation,” said Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus.

Peterson brings more than 30 years of financial experience to his position. He most recently served as EVP and CFO at Sagent Lending Technologies, one of the most important technology platforms in the mortgage industry. At Sagent, he helped the company achieve 40%-plus revenue growth, and was integrally involved in launching a new mortgage servicing platform.

Peterson was previously EVP and CFO for National Response Corporation where he led global finance, human resources, and technology for the 2,000-employee public company. He also spent time in several CFO roles in mid-sized, private equity-backed fintech businesses, and more than 13 years with American Express in senior financial leadership roles including his last role as CFO for the global technology organization.

“Becoming the CFO of Xactus represents a unique opportunity for me to join the market leader with its proprietary technology platform, cutting-edge data and verification products, seasoned team of experts, innovation-driven culture, and a client base that is 6,500 strong,” said Peterson. “I look forward to playing a meaningful role in enhancing Xactus’ financial and transactional systems and processes to further advance the modern mortgage.”

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
