Five Star Academy Offering Discounted Education

The Five Star Academy (FSA) is an independent certification program with courses written by housing and mortgage industry experts. FSA features educational offerings covering regulatory compliance, legal practice, diversity and inclusion, and distressed asset disposition in an easy-to-use online format.
FSA has announced that it is offering a 30% discount on their educational offerings through Friday, July 19.
FSA’s curriculum blends the following to increase your industry expertise:
- Online learning
- Best practices
- Industry participation
- Proficiency exams
These programs are designed for individuals seeking the opportunity to broaden the scope of their professional education, as well as for corporate use to expand knowledge and improve performance among mortgage teams. FSA certifications ensure that those who have completed the coursework are thoroughly informed in the subject matter and equipped to provide a superior quality of service.
The courses provided are applicable to:
- Financial services professionals
- Individual and institutional investors
- Legal professionals
- Lenders and servicers
- Mortgage professionals
- Real estate agents and brokers
- Service providers
Five Star Academy courses can be pursued in one of three ways, depending on your individual goals:
- Independent coursework: Pick and choose the courses that are most applicable to your business, and then revisit or pursue other coursework as needed.
- Certifications: When you complete all courses within a program, you will become certified in that subject matter.
FSA courses are designed to provide new skills, revenue streams, and paths for success. With the investment of an hour, classes offer insights, processes, and best practices from experienced industry professionals. Each course includes a video and handout, resources that can be referred to repeatedly.
FSA course offerings include:
- Advanced Bankruptcy, instructed by Brooke E. Sanchez, Partner, Managing Bankruptcy Attorney, McPhail Sanchez, LLC
- Advanced Foreclosure, instructed by David Friedman, Partner, Van Ness Law Firm, PLC
- Relationships With Local Lenders, instructed by Michael Friedman, Managing Partner, Lending Direct Mortgage Banker
- Bankruptcy 101, instructed by Brooke E. Sanchez, Partner, Managing Bankruptcy Attorney, McPhail Sanchez, LLC
- BPOs & ARVs, instructed by Michael Friedman, Managing Partner, Lending Direct Mortgage Banker
- Uncommon Opportunities, instructed by Jeffery Shumaker, Broker-Owner, RE/MAX Agility
- Short Sales 101, instructed by Jeffery Shumaker, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Agility
- Short Sales Certification, instructed by Jennifer Kuhn, Owner, JLK Sales Group brokered by eXp Realty
- Reverse Mortgages, instructed by Tamika Marks, Managing Broker, Trademarks & Associates, LLC
- Commercial REO, instructed by Tamika Marks, Managing Broker, Trademarks & Associates, LLC and Sarah Richards, Broker/Owner, Spring Mountain Realty PLLC
- Commercial Short Sales, instructed by Jeff Shumaker, Principal Broker/Owner, RE/MAX AGILITY
- Comprehensive Main Scope Rehab, instructed by Brian Armstrong, Owner, Nutone Construction
- Flat Fee Real Estate Practices, instructed by Jesus “Jesse” Gonzalez
- Foreclosure 101, instructed by David Friedman, Partner, Van Ness Law Firm, PLC
- REO Certification, instructed by Jennifer Kuhn, Owner, JLK Sales Group brokered by eXp Realty
- How to Get and Keep HUD Listings, instructed by Sarah Richards, Broker/Owner, Spring Mountain Realty PLLC
- Foreclosure & Sheriff Sales Certification, instructed by Jennifer Kuhn, Owner, JLK Sales Group brokered by eXp Realty
- Judicial v. Non-Judicial States, instructed by Jennifer Rogers, Founding Member, Managing Attorney, IDEA Law Group, LLC
- Preparing for Hedge Fund Listings, instructed by Jennifer Kuhn, Owner, JLK Sales Group brokered by eXp Realty
Add the code “FSASummer30” to access the 30% discount on all of the Five Star Academy’s educational offerings through Friday, July 19.