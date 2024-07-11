Cenlar Welcomes New EVP/COO

Ewing, New Jersey-based mortgage subservicer Cenlar FSB has announced that Leslie Peeler has been appointed EVP and COO.

“With more than 20 years of experience transforming organizational productivity, efficiency and profitability, Leslie is an exceptional leader who will help drive the long-term success of Cenlar,” said Cenlar President and CEO David Schneider. “I am confident that her considerable talent and professional track record aligns with our priorities as she has successfully led large, transformative initiatives–experience that will be invaluable as we continue to build a stronger, more resilient organization.”

Peeler will serve in a critical leadership role, tasked with establishing the vision and agenda for Cenlar’s servicing operations. Importantly, she will develop and deliver on Cenlar’s strategic priorities, helping the mortgage subservicer further its partnership with our clients while enhancing, automating, and digitizing processes, building new capabilities, and driving collaboration within the business.

Prior to joining Cenlar, Leslie was a Senior Partner at IBM, where she was responsible for spearheading business process outsourcing for the Americas and drove IBM’s AI strategy for more than 100 clients with nearly 14,000 onshore/offshore matrixed full-time employees. She also led Promontory Financial Group, a global risk and compliance consulting and managed services business for IBM. Prior to joining IBM, Leslie held leadership roles at Fannie Mae, where she was responsible for the performance of its $3 trillion active loan portfolio. She started her career with GMAC Mortgage, where she held leadership roles in loan servicing and capital markets.

“I am excited to join Cenlar and work alongside this stellar leadership team and talented group of mortgage servicing professionals,” said Peeler. “Together with my colleagues I look forward to delivering excellent value and reliable service for our clients while creating the best experience for their homeowners.”

Servicing loans in 50 states and its U.S. territories, Cenlar’s client base includes banks, credit unions and mortgage bankers.