Sunrise Banks Adds IT Veteran as New CIO

Picture of Eric C. Peck
Eric C. Peck
Sunrise Banks CIO Jon Sandoval

St. Paul, Minnesota-based Sunrise Banks has introduced Jon Sandoval as its new Chief Information Officer.

Prior to joining Sunrise Banks, Sandoval spent more than a decade at Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB) in Des Moines, Iowa. He began his career at FHLB in 2013 as an enterprise architect and worked his way up to his most recent role of VP/Director of Information Technology. Sandoval also worked in IT roles at Aviva Investors in Des Moines, Iowa and London, UK and Hewlett Packard in Corvallis, Oregon. Sandoval earned his MBA from Northwest Missouri State University and his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Oregon State University.

“Jon brings a wealth of experience from the IT, banking and financial services sector to our organization,” said David Reiling, President/CEO of Sunrise Banks. “We look forward to the impact he will have here as we work to grow our presence, promote our mission and values, and provide the best experience possible for our employees, customers and communities.”

With locations in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sunrise Banks is certified by the U.S. Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), a designation earned by approximately 100 banks nationwide. Sunrise Banks is also a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and a certified B Corp for its demonstrated commitment to transparent corporate governance and positive community impact.

“I am very excited to join the incredible team at Sunrise Banks,” said Sandoval. “I was drawn to this organization for its dedication to working with customers and communities in a trusted, innovative, and socially responsible way. This is an incredible opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Picture of Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
Copyright © 2024 The MortgagePoint.

