Tracking Foreclosure Activity in the First Half of 2024

Kyle G. Horst
Default Servicing

ATTOM Data has released its Midyear 2024 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report which shows that 117,431 residential properties had some sort of foreclosure filing against them—be it a default notice, an auction, or a bank repossession—during the first six months of the year. 

The 117,000-some-odd adverse actions that were taken during the first half of the year is down 4.4% from the same time period last year but is up 7.8% from two years ago. 

“In contrast to the first half of 2023, foreclosure activity across the United States experienced a decline in the first half of 2024,” stated Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. “In addition, U.S. foreclosure starts also decreased by 3% in the first six months of 2024. These shifts could suggest a potential stabilization in the housing market; however, monitoring these evolving patterns remains crucial to understanding the full impact on the real estate sector.” 

States that saw the greatest increases in foreclosure activity compared to a year ago in the first half of 2024 included South Dakota (up 93%); North Dakota (up 86%); Kentucky (up 73%); Massachusetts (up 46%); and Idaho (up 30%). 

New Jersey, Illinois, and Florida post highest state foreclosure rates

Nationwide, 0.13% of all housing units (one in every 794) had a foreclosure filing in the first half of 2024. 

According to ATTOM, states with the highest foreclosure rates in the first half of 2024 were New Jersey (0.21% of housing units with a foreclosure filing); Illinois (0.21%); Florida (0.20%); Nevada (0.19%); and South Carolina (0.19%). 

Q2 2024 foreclosure activity below pre-recession averages in 79% of major markets

ATTOM further said that there were a total of 89,466 U.S. properties with a foreclosure filings during the second quarter of 2024, down 6% from the previous quarter and down 8% from a year ago. 

The national foreclosure activity total in Q2 2024 was 68% below the pre-recession average of 278,912 per quarter from Q1 2006 to Q3 2007. 

Second quarter foreclosure activity was below pre-recession averages in 177 out 224 (or 79%) metropolitan statistical areas with a population of at least 200,000 and sufficient historical foreclosure data, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, San Francisco, Riverside-San Bernardino (California), Phoenix, and Detroit. 

Average time to foreclose increases for second quarter in a row 

Properties foreclosed in Q2 2024 had been in the foreclosure process an average of 815 days. That figure was up 11% from the previous quarter and down 33% from Q2 2023. 

States with the longest average foreclosure timelines for homes foreclosed in Q2 2024 were Louisiana (3,686 days); Hawaii (2,597 days); New York (2,034 days); Georgia (1,929 days); and Nevada (1,852 days). 

States with the shortest average foreclosure timelines for homes foreclosed in Q2 2024 were New Hampshire (82 days); Texas (147 days); Minnesota (151 days); Oregon (206 days); and Montana (212 days). 

Other notable takeaways from the report include:

  • Nationwide in June 2024, one in every 5,071 properties had a foreclosure filing. 
  • States with the highest foreclosure rates in June 2024 were Illinois (one in every 3,041 housing units with a foreclosure filing); New Jersey (one in every 3,042); Florida (one in every 3,202); South Carolina (one in every 3,346); and Maryland (one in every 3,486). 
  • 18,574 U.S. properties started the foreclosure process in June 2024, down 17% from the previous month and down 22.7% from June 2023. 
  • Lenders completed the foreclosure process on 2,891 U.S. properties in June 2024, up 0.4% from the previous month and down 10% from June 2023. 

Click here for the report in its entirety. 

Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for MortgagePoint. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography including best newspaper design by the Associated Press Managing Editors Group and the international iPhone photographer of the year by the iPhone Photography Awards. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at kyle.horst@thefivestar.com.
