Do Younger Americans Still Believe in the American Dream?

Picture of Kyle G. Horst
Kyle G. Horst

According to new research from Clever Real Estate, a St. Louis-based real estate company, 60% of those in those considered to be in the Gen Z demographic (now between 7-22-years-old) worry they will never be able to afford fulfill their chances at attaining the American Dream (or owning their own home). 

Further nearly all adult Gen Zers (98%) cite significant barriers to homeownership. Breaking that number down, 50% cite the current high cost of buying a single-family dwelling or condominium, 31% cite steep interest rates. This information comes at a time when 61% of non-homeowning respondents told interviewers that they have less than $10,000 in savings towards a home, which would only cover a standard 20% down payment on a property valued at $50,000. 

Which goals are more important to you than homeownership?

Looking at more of Clever Real Estate’s findings, only 18% of prospective Gen Z buyers believe they can realistically own a home. A majority of Gen Z (52%) anticipate their first home to cost less than $250,000. Nonetheless, 29% anticipate someday owning a home worth over $1 million. 

Although 92% of Gen Z say owning a home is important, a whopping 96% prioritize other goals above homeownership, such as stable employment (51%), building a career (48%), and starting a family (32%). 

More than three-quarters (79%) of Gen Z homeowners don’t think the average member of their generation could afford a home. Further, 33% received parental assistance for their down payment, and 31% moved in with their parents to save for their home. 

The survey also found that 1 in 3 Gen Z homeowners (33%) have struggled to pay their mortgage, and 1 in 8 (13%) regret that their mortgage is too expensive.

What are your biggest barriers to buying a home?

Unsurprisingly, two-thirds (68%) of Gen Z homeowners express regrets, with 21% saying they didn’t have sufficient knowledge about the home-buying process — and 38% admitting to obtaining home-buying information from TikTok. 

Among Gen Z renters, a majority (52%) have struggled to pay rent. Nearly 1 in 5 (18%) cite financial irresponsibility as a barrier to homeownership, and 35% are concerned about qualifying for a mortgage knowing the current price of an average home. 

Despite these challenges and concerns, 90% of Gen Z remain optimistic, believing they will purchase a home before the current U.S. average age of 35, with 33% expecting to own a home by age 25. 

Click here for the report in its entirety.

Picture of Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for MortgagePoint. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography including best newspaper design by the Associated Press Managing Editors Group and the international iPhone photographer of the year by the iPhone Photography Awards. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at kyle.horst@thefivestar.com.
Copyright © 2024 The MortgagePoint.

