Waterstone Mortgage Taps New Head of Accounting

Picture of Eric C. Peck
Eric C. Peck
Waterstone Mortgage Corporation VP of Accounting & Finance Jim Harper

Pewaukee, Wisconsin-based national mortgage lender Waterstone Mortgage Corporation has named Jim Harper as the company’s new VP of Accounting & Finance, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry to the position. Founded in 2000, the company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of WaterStone Bank SSB, which, in turn, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waterstone Financial Inc., and currently lends in 48 states.

Throughout his career, Harper has held several senior leadership positions, including SVP–Corporate Controller and CFO.

“We are confident that Jim’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the financial landscape will be an invaluable asset to our organization,” said Waterstone Mortgage CFO Paul Garrigues, CPA. “We are pleased to welcome Jim to our team as he embarks on this exciting new journey with us.”

Harper will lead the accounting and funding teams for Waterstone, focusing on ensuring efficient operations, while delivering accurate and timely financial reporting. He will also provide reliable and actionable financial data to the executive leadership team.

“I am very excited to join Waterstone Mortgage,” said Harper. “They have a dedicated team that consistently puts the borrower first. Waterstone Mortgage’s leadership manages the business well by anticipating the many changes within the industry and creating innovative solutions and strategies to adapt seamlessly.”

As a retail-only lender, Waterstone Mortgage focuses primarily on purchase loans, and offers a variety of home loan programs, including conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA loans; along with several no- and low-down-payment options and many specialty programs for medical professionals, first-time homebuyers, and more.

Waterstone has been named to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s “Top Workplaces” list; the Milwaukee Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” list; and MReport’s “Top 25 Companies to Work For” among other accolades. The company is also a four-time recipient of the ICE Mortgage Technology Innovation Award.

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
