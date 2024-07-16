U.S. Housing Stock on the Rise

The total number of homes on the market has risen throughout the year, ticking up 4% from May 2024 to June 2024 to stand nearly 23% above last year’s low level. While inventory levels are still about 33% below pre-pandemic averages, that’s the smallest deficit since the fall of 2020, when the pool of available homes was quickly dropping. Inventory is reported to be higher than last year in all of the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas tracked by Zillow except two—New York and Cleveland—and rose month over month in all but five.

Attractive listings are selling relatively quickly. But buyers still in the market are enjoying a few more days to weigh their choices than they had last summer. Homes sold in June were typically on the market for 15 days before the seller accepted an offer. That’s five days shorter than pre-pandemic norms, the smallest difference since June 2020.

Zillow found that competition is easing fastest in the South, with all major Southern markets either neutral or buyer-friendly, with the exception of the Dallas and Raleigh metros.