Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Final Rule Issued to Ensure QC on AVMs

Picture of Eric C. Peck
Eric C. Peck

In order to protect against discrimination in the appraisal process in the age of AI, six federal regulatory agencies have issued a final rule, pursuant to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, designed to help ensure the credibility and integrity of models used in valuations for certain mortgages secured by a consumer’s principal dwelling.

In particular, “Quality Control Standards for Automated Valuation Models” will implement quality control (QC) standards for automated valuation models (AVMs) used by mortgage originators and secondary market issuers in valuations. The final rule is similar to the proposal issued in June 2023.

The agencies issuing the rule include the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Federal Reserve Board (FRB), National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

Under the final rule, the agencies will require institutions that engage in certain transactions secured by a consumer’s principal dwelling to adopt policies, practices, procedures, and control systems designed to:

  • Ensure a high level of confidence in estimates;
  • Protect against data manipulation;
  • Seek to avoid conflicts of interest;
  • Require random sample testing and reviews; and
  • Comply with nondiscrimination laws.

Driven in part by advances in database and modeling technology and the availability of larger property datasets, AVMs are being used with increasing frequency as part of the real estate valuation process. While advances in AVM technology and data availability have the potential to reduce costs and turnaround times of the property valuation process, it is important that institutions using AVMs take appropriate steps to ensure the credibility and integrity of the valuations produced. It is also important that the AVMs institutions use adhere to quality control standards designed to comply with applicable nondiscrimination laws.

Firms transacting mortgages will be required to adhere to policies, procedures, and measures designed to comply with legal statutes, avoid conflicts of interest, and protect the integrity of the AVM process.

The final rule will become effective on the first day of the calendar quarter following 12 months after publication in the Federal Register.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2024 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe