Former Mr. Cooper CFO Joins Sagent

Sagent has appointed bank and nonbank finance executive Jaime Gow as Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Gow served as CFO of mortgage servicer Mr. Cooper, and as Head of Banking Finance at First Horizon Bank. Gow will work out of Sagent’s largest U.S. tech hub in Dallas, Texas.

“Jaime has led at companies ranging from de novo banks, to leading regional banks, to industry leaders such as Mr. Cooper,” said Sagent CEO Geno Paluso. “Jaime knows every detail that mortgage servicers need to win, and he’ll make Sagent a stronger-than-ever strategic partner to our customers and prospects.”

As Sagent CFO, Gow will oversee financial operations; lead strategic planning and dealmaking with customers; ensure long-term investment in Sagent’s Dara, LoanServ, CARE, Tempo, LoanBoard, and DataScape platforms; and help accelerate Sagent’s profitable market share growth in America’s $14 trillion mortgage servicing sector.

Success in servicing

“Cost and operational efficiency are the keys to success in mortgage servicing, and no other software platform in today’s market brings more efficiencies than Sagent,” said Gow. “Sagent’s new Dara platform can lower servicer operational costs across all mortgage servicing areas (like boarding, cash processing, escrows, call center, loss mitigation, and claims), and a big part of my job is to help our customers and prospects find and maximize these efficiencies in their own operations.”

Launched in February 2024, Dara by Sagent is a platform that powers the entire mortgage servicing ecosystem—Core, Consumer, Default, Loan Movement, Data, and AI—in a single root system. Dara by Sagent addresses the top five priorities for servicers: lower cost, real-time compliance, world-class consumer experience, open-API ecosystem, and unified data/user experience.

“Jaime’s finance and accounting skills are second to none, as is his innate ability to just get things done,” said Sagent Executive Chairman Chris Marshall. “Prior to his leadership role at Mr. Cooper, Jaime joined Capital Bank as chief accounting officer during its early de novo stage, where they acquired and integrated eight banks, completed an IPO, and sold Capital Bank to First Horizon National Corporation for $2.2 billion.

Strengthening the C-suite

Earlier this year, Sagent appointed Paluso as its new CEO, succeeding Dan Sogorka in the role. Paluso is a retired U.S. Navy Captain, and highly decorated military leader, Navy SEAL, and commander of multiple SEAL Teams deployed to Europe, Middle East, and Africa. He served as Commandant of Cadets at The Citadel, a senior military college in Charleston, South Carolina, and immediately prior to joining Sagent, served as VP of Business Development for BAE Systems, a $45 billion multinational aerospace and technology company.

Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world’s leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers.