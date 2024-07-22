Back to School: Education at the Five Star Conference

The Five Star 2024 Conference & Expo, Wednesday-Friday, September 24-26 at The Omni Hotel Dallas, is the nation’s premier mortgage conference, set to attract leading subject-matter experts, exhibitors, and thousands of professionals representing mortgage servicers, lenders, federal government agencies, financial services law firms, service providers, investors, and real estate organizations.

This year, the Five Star Conference will emanate from a brand new venue, The Omni Hotel Dallas, and feature a number of informative educational sessions, spanning various industry niches and instructed by some of the top minds in the field.

Some of the highlighted Educational Forums include:

MTech Forum

Set for Wednesday, September 25 from 9:00 a.m.-11:55 a.m. Central, the MTech Forum will feature tech and subject-matter experts taking a deep dive into how technology is driving the industry forward, yet also creating hazards that must be addressed and accounted for. Speakers and panelists will embark on deep dives into topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and mortgage servicing technology innovations, specifically:

Getting Ahead of Tomorrow: Innovations in Mortgage Servicing Technology: Discover how cutting-edge technologies are revolutionizing mortgage servicing operations. Our panel of innovators and industry veterans will discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities that can take your mortgage servicing operations to the next level. Whether you're a lender, servicer, or technology provider, join us for this fascinating discussion of "what's next?"

The Genie Unbottled: Implementing AI Solutions in Servicing: Join us for a spirited discussion of the transformative potential of AI within mortgage servicing. From underwriting and risk assessment to customer service and operational efficiency, our panel of experts will explore real-world applications and ethical considerations as they break down how the landscape is already being impacted by this technology—and where it's headed in the years to come.

Mortgage Servicing Forum

From loss mitigation to navigating compliance concerns and the potential industry impact in an uncertain election year, Five Star’s Mortgage Servicing Forum brings together top mortgage servicing executives and government representatives to discuss the challenges facing our industry and determine the best paths forward. The four-hour Mortgage Servicing Forum, set for Wednesday, September 25 from 1:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Central, will tackle the following hot-button topics:

Mapping the Loss Mitigation Minefields: A new series from the Library of Mortgage Servicing: "Mapping the Loss Mitigation Minefields," featuring panelists providing key overviews of mortgage servicing's most pivotal works. They will present "Tales From the Underwriter: Frighteningly Common Loss Mitigation Traps and How to Avoid Them." After this episode, you will gain comfort with a selection from the self-help section, "Best Practices for Communicating Needs and Outcomes." Time permitting, they will also review the latest off the presses with "A Post-Chevron Regulatory World."

NPL Forum

On Thursday, September 26 from 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Central, the NPL Forum, a new addition to the Five Star Conference, will tackle topics ranging from non-performing loans (NPLs), foreclosures, bankruptcy, and the buying and selling of distressed assets. The NPL Forum will feature a diverse array of speakers ranging from servicing executives to economists as they guide you through the current headwinds and best practices within the non-performing assets arena, with a focus on:

Navigating Bankruptcy: Both commercial and individual bankruptcies have continued to rise year-over-year throughout the first half of 2024. This session will bring together subject-matter experts to discuss bankruptcy trends and challenges that all those working within this sector of the industry should have on their radar.

Property Preservation Forum

On Tuesday, September 24 from 1:15 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Central, the Property Preservation Forum brings together field services companies and their servicer clients to share insight into the current trends and challenges within property preservation. Property preservation remains a critical tool in helping prevent blight and ensuring properties are returned to the market for future homebuyers, but economic conditions continue to level headwinds at professionals within this space, specifically:

Pol·i·cy (n), a Course or Principle of Action: Policy shapes every decision and outcome, influencing every facet of our actions. Join in a discussion on the strategies and principles guiding property preservation today, with a focus on solutions tailored for coverage in highly rural areas, diverse population aggregates, and the latest interpretation of the CFPB's regulations in "current."

Click here for complete information and details on the Five Star 2024 Conference & Expo and its many educational offerings.