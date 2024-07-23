HUD Appoints Five to Manufactured Housing Consensus Committee

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has announced the appointment of five new members to serve on its Manufactured Housing Consensus Committee (MHCC), a Federal Advisory Committee.

The following members have been added to the MHCC:

“With today’s appointments, we support the manufactured housing expertise offered to HUD by the Manufactured Housing Consensus Committee as well as a broad diversity of viewpoints and experience,” said Assistant Secretary for Housing Julia Gordon. “We look forward to welcoming the new members at the next Committee meeting this fall.”

The MHCC is a statutory Federal Advisory Committee body charged with providing recommendations to the Secretary on the revision and interpretation of HUD’s manufactured home construction and safety standards and related procedural and enforcement regulations. The MHCC also developed the first set of model installation standards for the manufactured housing industry. By regulation, HUD has included the MHCC in the process of revising the Manufactured Home Model Installation Standards, Installation Program Regulations, and Dispute Resolution Program regulations. MHCC meeting topics can cover the full scope of building standards.

The MHCC was established by the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000, which amended the National Manufactured Housing Construction and Safety Standards Act of 1974.

The Act required the establishment of the MHCC to:

Provide periodic recommendations to the Secretary to adopt, revise, and interpret the manufactured housing construction and safety standards;

Provide periodic recommendations to the Secretary to adopt, revise, and interpret the procedural and enforcement manufactured housing regulations;

Be organized and conduct its business in a manner that guarantees a fair opportunity for the expression and consideration of various positions and for public participation; and

Be deemed to be an advisory committee not composed of Federal employees.

The Act authorizes the Secretary to appoint a total of 22 members to the MHCC. Twenty-one members have voting rights; the 22nd member represents the Secretary and is a non-voting position. Service on the MHCC is voluntary. Travel and per diem for meetings is provided in accordance with federal travel policy pursuant to 5 U.S.C. 5703.