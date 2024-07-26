Schneiderman & Sherman Adds New Associate Attorney

Schneiderman & Sherman P.C. (SSPC) has added Associate Attorney Indra Pandiyaraj to its team of experienced, dedicated professionals. Pandiyaraj brings to the firm a wealth of real estate and legal experience, along with a unique international perspective.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Schneiderman & Sherman was founded in 1996, and is a member of the Legal League.

Pandiyaraj will play a crucial part in managing a caseload of complex litigation matters, while overseeing the firm’s attorney group to ensure efficient case distribution and workload management. Her responsibilities will include providing strategic advice and counsel to both clients and staff on litigation-related issues.

“We are thrilled to have Indra join our team and are confident her experience in high-volume, sensitive real estate litigation along with her expertise in areas of practice efficiency, will be a great benefit to our firm” said Neil Sherman, Managing Partner at Schneiderman & Sherman.

Prior to joining Schneiderman & Sherman, Pandiyaraj served as an Associate Attorney at Soble Law PLC, in Farmington Hills, Michigan, where she independently managed a diverse caseload of complex real estate and financial disputes.

Her commitment to public service and community advocacy is additionally reflected in her tenure at Lakeshore Legal Aid in Detroit, where she held the role of Supervising Attorney for the Detroit Eviction Team, ensuring high-quality legal representation for her clients.

Pandiyaraj graduated in the top 2% of her class from one of India’s most prestigious law schools, TamilNadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, earning an Honors Law degree. Upon her relocation to the United States, she embarked on furthering her legal career, obtaining an LLM in Corporate & Finance Law from Wayne State University in 2018.