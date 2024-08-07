Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Survey Reveals Which City Tops the List for Relocations

Picture of Kyle G. Horst
Kyle G. Horst

Tampa has emerged as the most desirable city in the United States, with Florida being the most sought-after state, according to a recent survey by Clever Real Estate. The St. Louis-based real estate company surveyed 1,000 Americans to determine the best and worst places to live in the country. 

Nearly a quarter of the respondents (23%) listed Tampa among their top five cities to live in. Tampa’s ranking has risen dramatically from No. 10 in 2022 to No. 2 in 2023 before securing the top spot this year. 

In addition to Tampa, 35% of Americans named Florida as one of the top five states to live in. The Sunshine State boasted three cities in the top 10 metropolitan areas: Tampa (No. 1), Orlando (No. 5), and Miami (No. 10). 

California, which was the most desirable state in 2023, fell to second place this year, with only 28% of respondents including it in their top states. 

Survey respondents cited low crime rates (68%), affordable housing and living costs (66%), and good weather (62%) as the key factors for a desirable place to live. Conversely, high crime (73%), high housing and living costs (65%), and high taxes (62%) were major deterrents. 

The top 10 most desirable U.S. metros, according to the survey, are:

  1. Tampa, FL 
  2. Charlotte, NC 
  3. Virginia Beach, VA 
  4. Nashville, TN 
  5. Orlando, FL 
  6. Raleigh, NC 
  7. Atlanta, GA 
  8. Denver, CO 
  9. Las Vegas, NV 
  10. Miami, FL 

In contrast, the 10 least desirable cities are:

  1. Washington, D.C. 
  2. New York, NY 
  3. San Francisco, CA 
  4. Chicago, IL 
  5. Detroit, MI 
  6. Los Angeles, CA 
  7. Baltimore, MD 
  8. Birmingham, AL 
  9. Atlanta, GA 
  10. Buffalo, NY 

Washington, D.C., named the least desirable city for the second consecutive year, saw an increase in respondents considering it one of the five worst cities to live in, rising from 20% in 2023 to 33% this year. Political fatigue and soaring living costs were cited as contributing factors. 

The survey also highlighted the most and least desirable states. Alongside Florida, the top states are California, Texas, Hawaii, and New York. The least desirable states are California, New York, Alaska, Alabama, and Texas, reflecting Americans’ divided opinions. 

Despite these preferences, 73% of Americans reported liking where they live, but 84% indicated they could be convinced to move. Over half (59%) expressed frustration with their city or state, and 43% felt embarrassed by their state. However, financial constraints were a significant barrier, with 50% stating they couldn’t afford to relocate to a better location. 

This survey underscores the shifting dynamics in Americans’ perceptions of desirable places to live, influenced by factors such as crime rates, affordability, and climate. 

Click here to view the survey in its entirety. 

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for MortgagePoint. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography including best newspaper design by the Associated Press Managing Editors Group and the international iPhone photographer of the year by the iPhone Photography Awards. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at kyle.horst@thefivestar.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2024 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe