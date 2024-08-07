Survey Reveals Which City Tops the List for Relocations

Tampa has emerged as the most desirable city in the United States, with Florida being the most sought-after state, according to a recent survey by Clever Real Estate. The St. Louis-based real estate company surveyed 1,000 Americans to determine the best and worst places to live in the country.

Nearly a quarter of the respondents (23%) listed Tampa among their top five cities to live in. Tampa’s ranking has risen dramatically from No. 10 in 2022 to No. 2 in 2023 before securing the top spot this year.

In addition to Tampa, 35% of Americans named Florida as one of the top five states to live in. The Sunshine State boasted three cities in the top 10 metropolitan areas: Tampa (No. 1), Orlando (No. 5), and Miami (No. 10).

California, which was the most desirable state in 2023, fell to second place this year, with only 28% of respondents including it in their top states.

Survey respondents cited low crime rates (68%), affordable housing and living costs (66%), and good weather (62%) as the key factors for a desirable place to live. Conversely, high crime (73%), high housing and living costs (65%), and high taxes (62%) were major deterrents.

The top 10 most desirable U.S. metros, according to the survey, are:

Tampa, FL Charlotte, NC Virginia Beach, VA Nashville, TN Orlando, FL Raleigh, NC Atlanta, GA Denver, CO Las Vegas, NV Miami, FL

In contrast, the 10 least desirable cities are:

Washington, D.C. New York, NY San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL Detroit, MI Los Angeles, CA Baltimore, MD Birmingham, AL Atlanta, GA Buffalo, NY

Washington, D.C., named the least desirable city for the second consecutive year, saw an increase in respondents considering it one of the five worst cities to live in, rising from 20% in 2023 to 33% this year. Political fatigue and soaring living costs were cited as contributing factors.

The survey also highlighted the most and least desirable states. Alongside Florida, the top states are California, Texas, Hawaii, and New York. The least desirable states are California, New York, Alaska, Alabama, and Texas, reflecting Americans’ divided opinions.

Despite these preferences, 73% of Americans reported liking where they live, but 84% indicated they could be convinced to move. Over half (59%) expressed frustration with their city or state, and 43% felt embarrassed by their state. However, financial constraints were a significant barrier, with 50% stating they couldn’t afford to relocate to a better location.

This survey underscores the shifting dynamics in Americans’ perceptions of desirable places to live, influenced by factors such as crime rates, affordability, and climate.

Click here to view the survey in its entirety.