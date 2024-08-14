Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions Appoints New Prez

Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions LLC, a wholesale and correspondent non-qualified mortgage lender, has announced several key internal promotions designed to align the firm’s top leadership to support its planned growth goals.

Effective Septeber 2, Tom Hutchens, previously EVP of Production, will serve as President of Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions. Hutchens’ role will be assumed by John Jeanmonod, formerly Angel Oak’s Regional VP of Sales. Additionally, Alysse Prosnick and Travis LaLonde have been promoted to EVP of Operations and EVP of Credit, respectively.

“These organizational changes are a testament to the in-house talent at Angel Oak and commitment of these four individuals in driving our broader success,” said Mike Fierman, Managing Partner and Co-CEO of Angel Oak Companies. “These moves not only recognize the well-deserved achievements and contributions of these executives but also position us to thrive as we continue to expand our non-QM solutions and partner network.”

Hutchens, a dedicated team member of Angel Oak for more than10 years, has been an integral contributor to Angel Oak’s ascent as one of the nation’s leading non-QM lenders and wholesalers. As President, he will lead the overall strategy and growth for the lending entity.

“It’s an honor to step into this new role at the firm and play a bigger part in driving all facets of Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions,” said Hutchens. “Over the past decade, I’ve had the pleasure of working with Angel Oak’s talented team to further the firm’s mission of pioneering innovative mortgage solutions for borrowers across the country. I’m excited to dive into this next phase alongside our new EVPs to continue to serve our clients with the skill and expertise that make us leaders in the industry.”

As EVP of Production, Jeanmonod will take on ownership of the firm’s production team, spearheading new sales initiatives and broadening Angel Oak’s broker and correspondent channel relationships. Jeanmonod joined Angel Oak in 2014, and has played an instrumental role in supporting the firm’s growth.

Prosnick has more than nine years of experience with Angel Oak. She will now oversee the continued improvement and strategic development of Angel Oak’s operations, streamlining efficiencies and scaling the firm’s capabilities.

LaLonde, who previously served as SVP of the Dallas operations, brings more than six years of experience with Angel Oak to his new EVP of Credit role, and will now oversee the company’s credit policies as well as its risk management and lending practices.

Angel Oak has experienced great success in the non-QM space, having originated more than $19 billion in loans since its inception. Angel Oak’s team currently operates in 46 states and the District of Columbia.