HUD Joins Federal Effort to Combat Extreme Heat and Climate Change

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced its participation in a coordinated federal initiative aimed at addressing the escalating threats of extreme heat and climate change. The agency will collaborate with more than 25 federal partners as part of the National Integrated Heat Health Information System (NIHHIS), joining the White House in the launch of the first-ever National Heat Strategy for 2024-2030.

The National Heat Strategy represents a comprehensive, whole-of-government response to the unprecedented heat waves that have increasingly affected communities across the United States. The framework focuses on science-based solutions to mitigate the adverse impacts of extreme heat, particularly in historically underserved communities.

“The dangerous impact of extreme heat on American communities—particularly hurting our most vulnerable residents—is undeniable,” said HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman. “HUD is working to create resilient, sustainable, healthy, and inclusive communities for all to ensure the households we serve are protected from extreme heat hazards.”

Extreme heat and climate change pose significant generational threats. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 1,220 Americans die annually from extreme heat. Last year, August 2023 was recorded as the hottest August on record, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive action.

The National Heat Strategy builds on previous federal initiatives, including the National Resilience Strategy and the National Climate Resilience Framework, to integrate resilience into both federal planning and nationwide efforts.

Throughout the Biden-Harris Administration, HUD has taken substantial steps to shield vulnerable individuals and the housing market from the effects of extreme heat. In July, HUD held its inaugural Insurance Summit, gathering industry leaders, government officials, nonprofits, and academics to discuss rising property insurance costs and strategies to mitigate these impacts on communities.

Additionally, in June, HUD issued new guidance to Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) aimed at reducing the risk of extreme heat for residents. This guidance allows PHAs to increase utility allowances or waive surcharges for cooling, ensuring that families can afford air conditioning during periods of severe heat. The measures are intended to safeguard public housing residents’ health while reducing home energy costs.

HUD also launched an Extreme Heat webpage in April, serving as a central resource for communities to access information on preparing for and responding to extreme heat events. The webpage includes resources to support climate resilience projects.

As part of its ongoing commitment, HUD will continue working to ensure that all Americans have access to sustainable, healthy homes that can withstand the growing dangers posed by extreme heat and climate change.