Incenter Names New Lending-in-a-Box President

Ralph Armenta has joined Incenter Lender Services as President, Lending-in-a-Box. Incenter is a family of companies that collaborate on solutions to improve the financial and operational performance of both lenders and depositories.

In his new role, Armenta will be responsible for accelerating a variety of personal/non-mortgage and mortgage loan products into the market that generate accretive revenues and liquidity for lenders, depositories, independent mortgage banks (IMBs), community banks, and credit unions, along with their servicing and subservicing partners. These will be offered through Incenter’s digital Lending-in-a-Box platform on a “plug and play” basis—helping clients start building a new revenue stream, with marketing support. Armenta will also be charged with optimizing product pricing strategies to ensure the maximum benefit for all Incenter customers.

“Incenter is fortunate to add Ralph to our team as our clients seek a new infusion of growth,” said Bruno Pasceri, President of Incenter. “He is recognized for his insightful business analyses and innovations aimed at lifting the housing finance industry. This industry is at a watershed moment where the ability to offer non-traditional products like student, auto or personal loans, or to tap into demand for residential transition loans (RTLs) or second-lien products, can offer a long-term advantage. Ralph will help our clients enter new spaces while providing additional opportunities for the secondary and capital markets.”

Armenta brings 20 years of mortgage industry leadership experience to Incenter, most recently as SVP-Enterprise Sales at Computershare Loan Services, where he was recognized as a top salesperson two years in a row. Other previous positions include EVP and CRO for LoanFuel, and Managing Director for Compass Analytics. A noted industry content contributor, he has been an Adjunct Professor for the past 20 years at New York’s Empire State University teaching undergraduate and graduate-level courses in corporate finance, macroeconomics, and financial strategy.

“When Incenter introduced me to its Lending-in-a-Box strategy, I immediately wanted to sign on,” said Armenta. “Lending-in-a-Box is the most revolutionary and impactful mortgage concept I have seen, and an example of Incenter’s boundless creativity.”

The first “plug and play” Lending-in-a-Box offering is Student-Loan-in-a-Box from Incenter company CampusDoor, which enables lenders to offer private student loans and refi’s without any capital investments, default or compliance risks, or operational costs. On the back end, CampusDoor’s expert underwriters, technology professionals and call center staff handle every aspect of loan processing from application to disbursement, and coordinate with servicing and investment partners.