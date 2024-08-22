Measuring the State of Existing-Home Sales 

Existing-home sales improved in July, breaking a streak of four consecutive monthly declines, according to the National Association of REALTORS®. Three out of four major U.S. regions registered sales increases while the Midwest remained steady. Year-over-year, sales rose in the Northeast and West but retreated in the Midwest and South.

Total existing-home sales—completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-op— ascended 1.3% from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.95 million in July. Year-over-year, sales fell 2.5% (down from 4.05 million in July 2023).

“Despite the modest gain, home sales are still sluggish,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “But consumers are definitely seeing more choices, and affordability is improving due to lower interest rates.”

Total housing inventory registered at the end of July was 1.33 million units, up 0.8% from June and 19.8% from one year ago (1.11 million). Unsold inventory sits at a 4.0-month supply at the current sales pace, down from 4.1 months in June but up from 3.3 months in July 2023.

The median existing-home price for all housing types in July was $422,600, up 4.2% from one year ago ($405,600). All four U.S. regions posted price increases.

REALTORS® Confidence Index

According to the monthly REALTORS Confidence Index, properties typically remained on the market for 24 days in July, up from 22 days in June and 20 days in July 2023.

First-time buyers were responsible for 29% of sales in July, identical to June but down from 30% in July 2023. NAR’s 2023 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers – released in November 20234 – found that the annual share of first-time buyers was 32%.

All-cash sales accounted for 27% of transactions in July, down from 28% in June but up from 26% one year ago.

Individual investors or second-home buyers, who make up many cash sales, purchased 13% of homes in July, down from 16% in both June 2024 and July 2023.

Distressed sales5 – foreclosures and short sales – represented 1% of sales in July, virtually unchanged from last month and the prior year.

Mortgage Rates

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.49% as of August 15. That’s up from 6.47% one week ago but down from 7.09% one year ago.

Single-family and Condo/Co-op Sales

Single-family home sales grew 1.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.57 million in July, down 1.4% from the previous year. The median existing single-family home price was $428,500 in July, up 4.2% from July 2023.

Existing condominium and co-op sales in July were identical to June at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 380,000 units, down 11.6% from one year ago (430,000 units). The median existing condo price was $367,500 in July, up 2.7% from the prior year ($357,900).

“The median home price of condominiums is cheaper, yet the condominium market is underperforming compared to the single-family market,” Yun added. “Rising maintenance and insurance costs have lessened the appeal for condominiums.”

Regional Breakdown

Existing-home sales in the Northeast in July climbed 4.3% from June to an annual rate of 490,000, an increase of 2.1% from July 2023. The median price in the Northeast was $505,100, up 8.3% from last year.

In the Midwest, existing-home sales were unchanged in July at an annual rate of 920,000, down 5.2% from the previous year. The median price in the Midwest was $321,300, up 4.5% from July 2023.

Existing-home sales in the South increased 1.1% from June to an annual rate of 1.79 million in July, down 3.8% from one year before. The median price in the South was $372,500, up 2.3% from one year earlier.

In the West, existing-home sales rose 1.4% in July to an annual rate of 750,000, also up 1.4% from a year ago. The median price in the West was $629,500, up 3.4% from July 2023.

To read the full report, click here.