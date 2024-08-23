The Week Ahead: Expanding Into the World of Commercial REO

The Five Star Academy-Powered by the FORCE, will present its latest webinar, “Commercial Short Sale,” set for Wednesday, August 28 from 1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Central.

Open to FORCE members and non-members, the Five Star Academy is more than an educational hub, but a repository of FORCE resources. It’s a platform that offers comprehensive education crafted and presented by top real estate professionals to help hone your skills and uncover new markets.

Are you familiar with short sales? Presenter Jeffery Shumaker, Broker-Owner with Curatus Realty, will help you use that knowledge to step foot into the commercial REO space. This class will focus on finding and selling commercial properties in the short-sale niche. Shumaker will help you get ahead of this niche and learn how commercial short sales work before the market takes off without you.

Commercial REO properties, also known as bank-owned commercial properties or foreclosed commercial properties, are commercial assets that a bank has foreclosed on and now owns. This happens when the previous owner defaults on their mortgage loan and the lender takes title to the property as collateral. REO properties can include office buildings, retail spaces, industrial facilities, gas stations, strip malls, convenience stores, multi-family units, churches, restaurants, drug stores, and light industrial spaces.

Shumaker is the Principal Broker/Owner of Curatus Realty in Loudoun County, Virginia. Coach, mentor, licensed instructor, and motivational speaker are just a few of his titles, but his real focus is on helping families buy and sell properties. A 2019 inductee to the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, NVAR Multimillion-Dollar Top Producer, and NVAR Lifetime Top Producer are some of his recent awards. Before embarking on a career in real estate, Shumaker worked as a Loan Officer, closing residential and commercial mortgages. He managed and sold more than 1,000 REO properties during the 2008 housing crisis.

Click here for more information or to register for the “Commercial Short Sale” webinar, or email force@thefivestar.com with any questions.

