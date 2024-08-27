Biden-Harris Administration Acts to Help End Homelessness Among Native American Vets

In order to help Native American veterans who are homeless or in danger of becoming so, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced funding totaling more than $10 million for rental assistance and supportive housing services. To protect the health and safety of Native Americans and Tribal communities, federal funding for housing projects for them is essential. The statement made today demonstrates HUD’s ongoing efforts to increase and enhance the number of affordable housing alternatives available to homeless Native American veterans.

“Expanding services for homeless Native American veterans to secure and maintain housing is a top priority,” said HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman. “This significant renewal of funding today emphasizes our commitment to sustaining quality, safe and affordable housing for those veterans across Indian Country who proudly served our nation.”

Some 29 award recipients are able to provide rental assistance and supporting clinical services to homeless Tribal veterans through the HUD-U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) supporting Housing (Tribal HUD-VASH) program. With today’s funding announcement, more homeless Veterans will have access to housing while also enabling almost 500 Native American Veterans to continue living under the Tribal HUD-VASH program.

“It is an honor to support Tribal efforts to end Native American Veteran Homelessness through the Tribal HUD-VASH program,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Richard Monocchio. “Seeing firsthand the expertise and care with which this program is implemented is a testament to the proud legacy of all Native American Veterans who served and sacrificed for our country.”

One essential tool for housing homeless veterans is the HUD-VASH Program. HUD-VASH matches case management and other supporting services from the VA with rental assistance from HUD through housing vouchers intended for homeless veterans. Since its launch, the program has helped over 1,000 Native American veterans nationwide with case management or rental assistance. The main reason why our country has been able to reduce the number of homeless veterans by almost 50% since 2010 is because of the HUD-VASH program.

Because they lack a house of their own, 42,000–85,00 Native Americans live with relatives and friends, making them seven times more likely to live in crowded conditions. The Biden-Harris administration is dedicated to furthering tribal sovereignty, meeting Indian Country’s housing requirements, and fortifying the Nation-to-Nation ties between the U.S. and Tribal Nations. The President’s Investing in America program has allowed the Biden-Harris Administration to make significant record-breaking investments in Tribal Nations and Native communities. Per the release, the American Rescue Plan “was the greatest direct federal investment in Indian Country history”.

