Strategizing in Today’s SFR Marketplace

The Five Star Conference 2024, set for September 24-26 at the OMNI Hotel in Dallas, is just weeks away, and the list of scheduled speakers, educational offerings, and networking opportunities continues to grow.

At the Single-Family Rental Roundtable, investors, service providers, and subject-matter experts will explore how volatile factors such as inflation, escalating interest rates, and affordability concerns impact the ongoing growth and investment opportunities in the single-family rental market. This roundtable offers the opportunity to engage in critical discussions that examine the current state of the single-family rental (SFR) industry, covering topics from lending strategies to property management, tech tools, build-for-rent demand, and much more.

Set for Wednesday, September 25 from 1:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m., the Single-Family Rental Roundtable is presented by Lead Sponsor Property Masters, along with Partner Sponsors Black Dome Services, Inspectify, and Sphere Rocket VA.

Roundtable Host Kelly Brooks, CEO of Property Masters will kick off the session. Bringing 20-plus years of experience to the conversation, Brooks joined Property Masters in 2005 after earning her college degree in Finance, and quickly worked her way up in the organization. She was promoted to VP in 2010, COO in 2013, and CEO in 2016. During her first 10 years in management, she helped grow Property Masters from a team of just three, to 150-plus employees covering 19 states. She is leader in a male-dominated industry, and has become a role model for other women looking to advance in the construction space.

Keynote Presentation

Gary Beasley, CEO of Roofstock, will then present his Keynote Address, updating attendees on the state of SFR, and projecting what lies ahead in the SFR space.

Beasley has a proven track record of starting and launching successful companies, having led two companies through IPOs: ZipRealty as CFO and Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust (now a part of Invitation Homes, the largest single-family rental home REIT in the United States) as co-CEO. In addition, he was instrumental in acquiring and integrating more than $800 million of resort properties for KSL Resorts and also served as CEO of Joie De Vivre Hospitality, then the second-largest boutique hotel management company in the United States. Beasley earned his BA in Economics from Northwestern, and holds an MBA from Stanford, where he regularly participates as a guest speaker.

Opening New Avenues in the SFR Space

After Beasley delivers his keynote, four educational panel sessions will be held to help advance SFR opportunities in your market and abroad.

During “The Business of SFR: Finding, Managing, and Exiting,” speakers Alex Hemani, CEO/Founder of Ninety9 Capital; Joshua Jensen, CEO of Inspectify; Jorge Newbery, CEO of AHP Servicing; and Steven Horne, CEO of Black Dome Services will detail the current SFR investment climate, and share tips on due diligence, property management, and offer advice on selling or holding onto SFR properties.

Next up, Jay Berube, Co-Founder of BetterWho; Randall Henderson, COO of RentVine; Bryan Lysikowski, Co-Founder/CEO of ZVN Properties; Kelli Segretto, Founder of K Segretto Consulting; Jasmine Dalbeck, EVP of Black Dome Services; and Brian Flaherty, CEO of Global Strategic explore the current state of property management and provide tools for success during their presentation “The State of Property Management.”

With the increasing popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual assistants, Justin Nelson, CEO of Sphere Rocket VA will uncover the top five types of virtual assistants that can turbo-charge your business during his session “What’s in your Toolbox?”

In the fourth and final session, “Real Estate Reinvented: Embracing Change and Driving Growth,” Eric Delgado, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Izinga will share ways how to stay ahead of the curve by implementing unconventional and forward-thinking real estate approaches.

Networking With Industry Leaders

The Five Star Conference prides itself on fostering an inclusive and community-centric environment where professionals from across the mortgage sector can connect, innovate, and prosper. By attending the Single-Family Rental Roundtable, you’ll have the opportunity to network with thought leaders and peers, opening doors to new partnerships and collaborations.

Advance Your Career

Participation in the Single-Family Rental Roundtable at the Five Star Conference will enrich your knowledge base and enhance your professional profile. The insights gained from this event can be pivotal in driving your career forward, positioning you as a forward-thinking leader in the real estate sector.

