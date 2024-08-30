The Week Ahead: Advancing the Future of Mortgage Servicing

The latest in the Five Star Institute Webinar Series, set for Thursday, September 5 at 1:00 p.m. Central, will focus on the topic of “Advancing Your Digital Default Servicing Strategy.”

Presented in partnership with MortgagePoint and Stavvy, a panel of experts will explain how automation and digital transformation can be leveraged to optimize servicing operations. The panel of experts, including Sherri Goodman, SVP, Contact Center Operations for PHH Mortgage; Angel Hernandez, Chief Strategy Officer for Stavvy; Paul Hooton, VP, Loss Mitigation & Foreclosure for Servbank; and Todd Mobraten, CEO of OrangeGrid LLC, will cover best practices for evaluating and prioritizing areas for digitization in your existing operations and essential change management dynamics to keep in mind. “Advancing Your Digital Default Servicing Strategy” aims to enable servicers and vendors to develop a strategy for minimizing default servicing labor costs while increasing pull-through rates.

The Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry. It’s a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics, led by top subject-matter experts and key sponsors.

Meet the Speakers

Scheduled participants for the “Advancing Your Digital Default Servicing Strategy” webinar include:

Goodman, who has been with Onity Group Inc. for 10 years, and currently leads the global servicing contact center operations of PHH Mortgage. Prior to her time at Onity, Goodman led customer service and collections operations for Ally Financial’s auto finance business and worked in many operational leadership roles for 10 years at Capital One Financial. Goodman earned an MBA degree from Harvard Business School and a BS degree in industrial engineering from the University of Tennessee.

As Chief Strategy Officer for Stavvy, Hernandez spearheads the company’s engagement with strategic industry partners, including investors and government agencies, supports the company’s M&A activities, and promotes its vision for innovation in mortgage operations with internal and external stakeholders. He joined Stavvy from the Housing Policy Council (HPC), where he served as the VP of Capital Markets Policy, focusing on systemic issues impacting mortgage securitization, the secondary market, systemic safety and soundness, and the adoption of technology and innovation in housing finance. Previous to that, Hernandez was Director, Mortgage-Backed Securities Program Policy, and Strategic Planning at Ginnie Mae, where he was responsible for the agency’s policy framework, the implementation of securitization platform updates, addressing legislative and regulatory issues, and spearheading key strategic initiatives. Hernandez earned his JD and Securities Law Certificate at the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.

Hooton joined the Servbank family in November of 2021, and brings 21 years of experience in the mortgage industry. In his role as VP, Loss Mitigation and Foreclosure, Hooton oversees the customer-facing Ally team and the operations teams within loss mitigation and foreclosure. Prior to joining Servbank, he held executive management positions, including VP of Loss Mitigation at ServiceMac and Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation. Hooton is a successful default servicing executive with an excellent history of successfully implementing operational changes to provide the best customer experience while delivering results that meet or exceed company expectations and key performance metrics.

Mobraten serves as CEO of OrangeGrid, where he thrives on solving problems for businesses and is enthusiastic about developing long-term, value-added client relationships. Prior to OrangeGrid, Mobraten co-founded RES.NET, Inc. in 2003—a software company that gained 60% market share of the REO asset management component of the financial services industry by 2008.

