Women in Housing Leadership Awards Finalists Announced

The 2024 Women in Housing Leadership Awards Luncheon, to be held in conjunction with the annual Five Star Conference and Expo, will recognize the achievements of remarkable businesswomen whose contributions continue to impact the housing and mortgage servicing industry.

To be held Thursday, September 26, the Women in Housing Leadership Awards ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon, with the bulk of the programming beginning at noon. In addition to the awards themselves, the program will include the annual “Inside the She-Suite” presentation, featuring insights from a panel of women executives discussing industry insights and lessons from their careers.

Congratulations to the finalists in each of the following categories:

The Rising Star Executive Award

The Rising Star Executive Award recognizes young women leaders who, while still early in their careers, have demonstrated an outstanding capability to lead and drive progress. Candidates for this honor must have no more than 10 years of industry experience:

Lynsey Biernacki, SVP of Operations, Sylvan Road

Gina Daya-Sheikh, Director of Client Services, Diaz Anselmo & Associates

Jennifer Hopkins, Manager, Client Accounts, Safeguard Properties

Kathryn Walterman, Manager of Default Administration, Mountain America Federal Credit Union

Brittany Winland, AVP, Business Line Marketing, Default, ServiceLink

Leadership by Example Award

The Leadership by Example Award recognizes those working to empower and promote women in leadership positions and diversity within their companies:

Alzora Baker, VP of Origination, VRM Lending

Tara Downing, VP-Customer Care and Solutions, Mr. Cooper

Aubrey Gilmore Halim, President, Rutledge Claims Management Inc.

Robyn Katz, Partner, McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce

Whitney Wince, VP Foreclosure & Property Preservation, Newrez LLC

Keys in Hand Award

The Keys in Hand Award spotlights industry executives working to expand homeownership in America, especially for first-time homeowners, providing them with a critical source of intergenerational wealth. Congratulations to the following Keys in Hand Award finalists:

The Corporate Social Responsibility Award

How is your organization giving back to the communities it serves? The Corporate Social Responsibility Award recognizes executives who are driving charitable initiatives and helping the industry make a positive difference. Congratulations to the following finalists for the Corporate Social Responsibility Award:

Sharon Bartlett, Executive Director of Operations, US REO Partners

Darcy Chapman, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Auction.com

Tiffany Fletcher, SVP, Compliance and Operations Support, VRM Mortgage Services

Heidi Iverson, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Mobility Market Intelligence

Louise Thaxton, CEO, American Warrior Initiative; Branch Manager, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

The Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award

The Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award recognizes women whose accomplishments have left an indelible impact on the industry and have positively influenced homeownership within the past year. Candidates for the Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award must have a minimum of 20 years of consecutive industry experience. Congratulations to the following on being named finalists for the 2024 Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award:

Sharifa A. Anderson, SVP and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Fannie Mae

Sherri Calcut, VP, President, BOK Financial Mortgage

Julia R. Gordon, Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner, HUD

Sandra Madigan, EVP, Servicing Product Innovation, ICE Mortgage Technology

Donna Spencer, VP of Servicing Relationship and Performance Management, Freddie Mac

Please join us on Thursday, September 26 at the closing celebration of the 2024 Five Star Conference and Expo to meet this year’s outstanding finalists and hear how these industry leaders are forging the way for future women in housing at the 2024 Women in Housing Leadership Awards Luncheon.