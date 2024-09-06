The Week Ahead: Forecasting Q4 and Beyond

The third quarterly installment of WFG’s “Quarterly Economic Outlook” webinar, featuring Williston Financial Group (WFG) Chairman and Founder Patrick F. Stone and Economist and Forbes contributor Bill Conerly, Ph.D., will take place Tuesday, September 10th at Noon Central.

During the live session, Stone and Conerly will provide insight and analysis on the current state of the economy, and its impact on the housing market, delve into the latest economic data and trends, and offer predictions for the balance of 2024 and beyond.

“With the Fed poised to ease,” Dr. Conerly said, “we’ll look at how much the real estate industry will benefit, and how fast.”

Participation in WFG’s “Quarterly Economic Outlook” webinar is open to all, but reservations are required and may be made by signing up here. The hour-long webinar will include commentary from both Stone and Conerly, as well as a Q&A session. Those wishing to submit questions for consideration may do so at the time of registration.

During WFG’s Q2 Economic Outlook webinar in June, Stone and Dr. Conerly shared insights with more than 1,000 participants regarding the U.S. and global economies, as well as the real estate markets. Dr. Conerly highlighted the slow growth of the U.S. economy, the decline in real estate transactions, and the Federal Reserve’s challenges with inflation and employment, predicting cautious interest rate cuts through 2025. Stone countered claims of an impending real estate crash, focusing on factors impacting supply and demand, and expressed optimism for gradual market improvement. The Q&A session explored various economic topics, with both leaders emphasizing the need for awareness and preparedness in navigating the evolving landscape.

“Since we launched our Quarterly Economic Outlook webinar series four years ago, our mission has been to foster meaningful connections with title and settlement services professionals, delivering insights that drive success,” Stone said. “The response from our audience has been overwhelmingly positive, and it is truly rewarding to see that participants find our discussions not only enlightening but also practical in navigating current challenges. As we approach our third installment on September 10th, we are excited to share invaluable insights on the economy and housing market trends, empowering our attendees to make informed decisions and seize opportunities for the future.”

Meet the Speakers

Stone’s career in real estate and related services includes C-level positions with three public companies and serving as a director on two Fortune 500 boards. His senior executive management positions include nine years as President and COO of the nation’s largest title insurance company, Chairman and Co-CEO of a software company, and CEO of a real estate data and information company. Stone also served as Vice Chair of Metrocities Mortgage, and as Chairman of The Stone Group, an Austin, Texas-based tenant-represented brokerage company.

Conerly has a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University, and more than 30 years of experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He was formerly SVP at a major bank, and held positions in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations. He is also an online contributor to Forbes, Chairman of the Board of Cascade Policy Institute, and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) and Businomics (2007), a book about economics for business leaders.

Click here for more information or to register for WFG’s “Quarterly Economic Outlook” webinar.

