Former Sagent CEO Named Head of Rocket Pro TPO

Rocket Companies has named Dan Sogorka as General Manager of Rocket Pro Third Party Origination (TPO), the mortgage broker business of Rocket Mortgage. In this newly created role, Sogorka will be responsible for establishing the end-to-end vision and growth of Rocket’s broker business. Sogorka will ensure the lender’s products and processes align best with the needs of the mortgage broker community and plans to leverage Rocket Mortgage’s significant AI technologies and platform to push well beyond the tools currently available to this important market segment.

“Mortgage Brokers play a critical role in the homebuying process and are a vital part of helping millions of clients reach their dreams,” said Heather Lovier, COO of Rocket Companies. “There has not been truly significant evolution in this space for decades. Dan comes to Rocket with a proven track record of success with both large tech companies and scrappy start-ups, paired with an appetite to revolutionize the broker space by leveraging Rocket’s quickly expanding data, technology and AI capabilities.”

Sogorka will collaborate with Rocket’s technology and product development teams to ensure the experience Mortgage Brokers have in Rocket’s suite of comprehensive tools is unlike anything they’ve experienced before–bringing value to them and the clients they serve.

“I’ve spent decades leveraging technology to simplify the complex home financing process. Now, I’m eager to tap into that skillset to bring the broker community into the future,” said Sogorka. “With mortgage brokers being such a large part of the market, my role will be to supercharge brokers to educate, engage and help their clients be successful homebuyers and owners.”

Sogorka previously served as CEO and President of Sagent, a well-known fintech company that designs and builds digital mortgage servicing platforms. His leadership helped drive a period of intense growth for the company. He and his team modernized Sagent’s technology by bringing its platforms to the cloud and building a single data and user experience across the servicing lifecycle. Sogorka fostered strong relationships with many large mortgage servicers, gaining an in-depth view of the home loan process from origination through servicing.

Before his time at Sagent, Sogorka was CEO of Cloudvirga–a digital mortgage point-of-sale system. Cloudvirga focused on automating manual tasks that save brokers and loan officers hours and days in the critical early stages of the mortgage process.

Sogorka was also a business unit President at Black Knight, where he spent nearly 15 years. During his time at Black Knight, Sogorka and his team touched nearly 70% of all mortgage loans processed in the U.S. and managed global data and teams, all while delivering multiple “industry first” transaction platforms. Throughout this period, Sogorka built and maintained relationships with some of the most prominent leaders in the mortgage industry.

“This is an exciting milestone for Rocket and deeply strengthens our commitment to brokers for the long term” said Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Companies. “After getting to know Dan and the wealth of experience he brings to Rocket, I’m confident he will accelerate our strategy and impact.”