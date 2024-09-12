Subscribe Now
Legal League Oversees Successful Servicer Education Sessions 

Legal League recently hosted four training sessions for more than 80 mortgage servicers. Classes included content from Legal League’s Level 1 and 2 certifications combined with new, unique content requested by the servicer’s Foreclosure, Bankruptcy, and Loss Mitigation teams.

The Legal League is a professional association of financial services law firms in the United States. With member law firms spread out across the U.S., Legal League is uniquely positioned to drive progress in the mortgage servicing industry. These are financial services firm with the experience to champion clients’ needs. Legal League members are available to provide a clear view of the legal landscape and the expertise to navigate it. The League stands committed to supporting you through education, communication, relationship development, and advisory services.

Instructors included Brooke E. Sanchez, Partner at Kent McPhail & Associates; Carl Emmons, Member of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg’s Creditor’s Rights Group and Managing Attorney for the State of Alabama; Cole Patton, Managing Partner with McCarthy & Holthus LLP; Erica Jones, Partner at Barrett Daffin Frappier Treder & Weiss LLP; David Demers, Attorney at Cooke Demers LLC; Ida Moghimi-Kian, Managing Attorney–Compliance, Senior Bankruptcy & Real Estate Associate with Diaz Anselmo & Associates PA; Robinson Keith Ustler, Managing Attorney in McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce’s Fort Lauderdale Litigation Department; Michelle Gilbert, Managing Partner with Gilbert Garcia Group; and Reneau Longoria, Managing Member with Doonan, Graves & Longoria LLC.

Many thanks to Legal League’s firms who provided meals to the servicing teams: McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLC; Gilbert Garcia Group PA; Doonan, Graves & Longoria LLC; Cooke Demers & Gleason LLC; Bell Carrington Price & Gregg LLC; and McPhail Sanchez LLC.

Legal League received lots of gratitude and praise for these sessions, and is planning to host more of these classes in the near future:

“ … the training was very insightful, engaging, and well organized … Please feel free to reach out to me directly with any future provided training sessions that would be beneficial for our foreclosure folks to attend. Knowledge is power!”

“We appreciate you all coming to spend your day with us at the office. The addition of the deficiency section was very informative, so thank you for adding it.”

If you are interested in hosting a training session for your team, please contact Legal League by phone at (214) 525-6700 or email legalleague100@thefivestar.com to discuss how to level up your new employees and provide deeper insight to your more tenured team members.

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
