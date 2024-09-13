AFR Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Residential mortgage lender American Financial Resources (AFR) has announced a series of key leadership appointments, including the addition of Bobbi MacPherson as the new Head of Operations, Shaun Hamman has as SVP of Strategic Accounts, and the promotion of Kayla Lopez to Head of People.

With a diverse background in credit policy, operations, and technology development, MacPherson will provide an immediate impact as AFR’s new Head of Operations. Reporting directly to AFR’s COO Robert Pieklo, MacPherson ‘s expertise and innovative approach are expected to drive operational excellence and enhance service delivery.

“Bobbi’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter for our operations team,” said Pieklo. “Her diverse experience and passion for client-centric solutions will undoubtedly elevate the way we serve our clients, ensuring they continue to receive the best possible experience.”

AFR welcomes back Hamman, who returns to the company as SVP of Strategic Accounts. Shaun’s deep understanding of the industry and his longstanding relationship with AFR make him an invaluable asset as the company continues to grow. In his new role, Shaun will focus on developing strategic accounts while also contributing to the growth of AFR’s One-Time Close (OTC) Construction and Renovation programs within the Wholesale & Non-Delegated Channels.

“We have been adding to our amazing team here at AFR, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Shaun back,” said Pieklo. “Having grown up together at AFR, this feels like a full-circle moment for us. When the opportunity arose to bring Shaun back, we knew we had to make it happen. His leadership and industry knowledge will be key to our continued success.”

In a move that highlights AFR’s commitment to internal growth and development, Lopez has been promoted to Head of People. Kayla joined the company in March 2024 as VP of Strategic Planning, with a clear path towards greater responsibilities. Her exceptional performance and dedication over the past five months have accelerated her journey, leading to this well-deserved promotion.

“When we brought Kayla on board, we had a plan for her growth over a couple of years. But within just five months, it was clear that she was ready to take on an even larger role within the organization,” added Pieklo. “Kayla is the right person, in the right seat, at the right time. We are beyond grateful to have her leading this crucial part of our organization.”