Keys for Life Luncheon to Kick Off Five Star Conference

The Five Star Conference 2024, set for Tuesday-Thursday, September 24-26 at the OMNI Hotel in Dallas, is just days away, and the list of scheduled speakers, educational offerings, and networking opportunities continues to grow, offering something for all in the mortgage space.

Tuesday, September 24 at 11:30 a.m., the Five Star Conference officially kicks off with the Keys for Life Opening Luncheon, where attendees will learn about the current State of the Industry, celebrate the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and honor U.S. military veterans during a special presentation. The Keys for Life Opening Luncheon serves as the initial assembly for all participants, establishing the foundation for the entire conference. Attendees will gain insights into maximizing their Five Star experience and identify the most beneficial sessions to attend throughout the week.

Presented by Lead Sponsor Freedom Mortgage Corporation, along with Partner Sponsors Property Masters and Xome, and Non-Profit Partner Military Warriors Support Foundation, during the Keys for Life Opening Luncheon, Five Star’s Ed Delgado will sit down with Stanley C. Middleman, President and CEO of Freedom Mortgage Corporation, for a State of the Industry discussion on what to expect in the coming months.

In addition to the State of the Industry discussion, one industry participant will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Also, a special Keys for Life presentation will be held, honoring veterans, along with the launch of a silent auction benefitting Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF).

Assessing the State of the Industry

Chairman Emeritus of Five Star Global, Delgado is also Managing Director, Mortgage Policy Advisors. He has held executive positions at Wells Fargo, Freddie Mac, and JPM Chase. He is the most recent past President and CEO of Five Star Global, a national mortgage trade and media group. Delgado served as a representative to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, leading efforts to develop programs and policy to prevent foreclosures. Delgado was named Chair of the OCC Advisory Council, and he is a former member of the Housing Policy Council. Currently, Delgado is Managing Director of Mortgage Policy Advisors, a Washington, D.C.-based advisory group.

Delgado will examine the current landscape of the industry with Middleman, current President and CEO of Freedom Mortgage Corporation, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent mortgage companies in the country. He is a nationally recognized business strategist, investor, and philanthropist with more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry. Since founding Freedom Mortgage in 1990, Middleman has grown the company into one of the nation’s largest non-bank mortgage lenders/servicers and a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender. Middleman is an active member of the MBA, where he serves on the MBA Board of Directors and previously on the MBA Residential Board of Governors. He has also served on numerous advisory boards in the mortgage industry, including the boards of Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ellie Mae. He is currently a member of the Housing Policy Executive Council.

