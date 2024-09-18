Honoring the Industry’s Rising Stars

As we approach another installment of the annual Five Star Conference and Expo, MortgagePoint is proud to continue our tradition of recognizing and honoring the extraordinary accomplishments of our industry’s women executives. Each year, industry colleagues nominate their peers across five categories, and those nominees are then narrowed down further. These are the women who are making a difference in the industry and making a mark on their colleagues and team members.

Our final recipients in each of those five categories will be honored at the Women in Housing Leadership Awards, happening on Thursday, September 26 at the Five Star Conference.

Today, we spotlight the five finalists for the Rising Star Executive Award. This Award recognizes young women leaders who, while still early in their careers, have demonstrated an outstanding capability to lead and drive progress (with a minimum of 10 years’ consecutive industry experience.

Lynsey Biernacki, SVP of Operations, Sylvan Road

“Demonstrating unparalleled dedication to process excellence and innovation, Lynsey Biernacki has excelled in the nearly four years that she has worked for Sylvan Road, most recently being promoted to the SVP of Operations.

Lynsey is an instrumental force at the firm, having created the shared services, field scheduling, and vendor management business areas. Her dynamic, data-driven leadership has led to process enhancements in the last year worth over $3 million. As a passionate people leader, Lynsey created the Center of Excellence program at Sylvan Road: a management leadership program that has cultivated the skills of eighteen emerging managers and directors over the last nine months. Her ability to build and lead coupled with her knowledge of the housing industry has been pivotal in Sylvan Road’s growth and success. Lynsey’s dedication to operational excellence has made her a rising star executive worthy of receiving this award.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“I am honored to accept the nomination for the Rising Star Executive Award. This recognition holds special meaning for me as it reflects the collective effort, dedication, and passion of the incredible Operations team that I am privileged to lead every day. It reinforces my belief in the power of leadership, collaboration, and the impact we can have when we empower one another. Our industry is one of constant innovation and evolution, requiring resilience and unwavering commitment to efficiency and operational excellence. This nomination is both a personal achievement and a testament to the progress in inclusivity within our sector. Being acknowledged among such a talented group of women who are shaping the future of our industry is humbling and inspiring.”

Gina Daya-Sheikh, Director of Client Services, Diaz Anselmo & Associates

“Thriving in areas where women of color have traditionally been under-represented, Gina Daya-Sheikh is helping to pave the way for others in the industry. What truly sets Gina apart is her determination to succeed and dedication to continuous growth. Gina’s impact is evident across our organization, where she has seized opportunities to improve the customer experience by overhauling the client onboarding process, providing education on weekly calls, and introducing training to help ensure her colleagues are well prepared to navigate challenging conversations with clients. Gina is a great example of what is possible with perseverance and passion and is consistently demonstrating an outstanding capability to lead and drive progress at our firm.

What This Nomination Means to Her

“Reflecting on my beautiful yet challenging journey of becoming a mother, I have often questioned whether the sacrifices I made while balancing my family and career were worthwhile. This nomination has provided me with the opportunity to contemplate those challenging decisions and recognize that growth in the business world is more than accolades or salary milestones. It is about taking emotional risks, allowing oneself to be seen, and navigating a career path with courage and purpose. It’s about building relationships that are meaningful while helping each other along the way. Until now, I was so focused on moving forward that it didn’t occur to me that I was building a career filled with impactful experiences worthy of celebration. This nomination is not just mine; it belongs to all of you who have been a part of my journey. Thank you once again for this incredible honor.”

Jennifer Hopkins, Manager, Client Accounts, Safeguard Properties

“Jennifer Hopkins joined Safeguard Properties in March 2019 and quickly became an integral part of the client account team by stepping up to manage accounts across all loan types, including REO, FHA, FNMA, and more. Her knowledge of the industry and strong work ethic helped her to develop key relationships with many of Safeguard’s largest clients, which led to her involvement in negotiating client contracts to benefit both the client and Safeguard. Jennifer has also led multiple new clients through successful onboarding with Safeguard. She has showcased her vast knowledge of the property preservation industry as both a moderator and emcee at multiple National Property Preservation Conferences. Jennifer’s ability to connect with clients to build lasting relationships along with her expertise in property preservation make her poised for growth both at Safeguard and as a future industry leader.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“Being nominated in the Rising Star Executive category is an incredibly meaningful honor for me. It represents a recognition of the journey, hard work, dedication, and challenges I’ve overcome throughout my career thus far. It makes me feel valued and proud to be a part of this industry, and I’m grateful to Safeguard and all of my colleagues there that have helped me from day one. This affirms that I am not just contributing to my organization but the industry as a whole. This nomination is a personal milestone, but it also reminds me of the importance of what we’re doing and motivates me to continue growing in my career and learning from all the other amazing women around me.”

Kathryn Walterman, Default Administration Manager, Mountain America Federal Credit Union

“Kathryn Walterman consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership and a drive for progress within our organization. Recognizing the need, she initiated the creation of a cross-departmental team responsible for ensuring consistent and appropriate handling of delinquent mortgages across three departments: foreclosure, bankruptcy, and deceased. As the team manager, Kathryn’s meticulous approach ensures the credit union remains up to date on default mortgage standards and regulations, significantly contributing to our success. Beyond compliance, she encourages team members to step outside their comfort zones, fostering growth and development. Her ability to recognize their potential and inspire them to reach new heights is truly commendable. Furthermore, Kathryn goes above and beyond to provide customers with the best financial options available, ensuring their strongest possible position during these challenging life events. In summary, Kathryn embodies dedication, vision, and a genuine desire to empower others. I wholeheartedly endorse her for this prestigious award.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“A nomination for the Rising Star Executive award is deeply meaningful as it underscores the importance of diverse leadership across the housing sector, particularly in bankruptcy, foreclosure, and default mortgage servicing. As a woman in this field, I recognize the profound importance that empathy plays in leadership—especially when dealing with borrowers during their most vulnerable moments. I am dedicated to guiding teams through these complex situations, ensuring that compassion remains at the forefront while balancing it with the rigorous demands of compliance and delinquency reduction. Being recognized with this nomination would highlight the impact of empathetic leadership in an industry that often requires making difficult decisions while ensuring borrower-centric outcomes. It would also demonstrate the value of a balanced approach that prioritizes both operational excellence and the well-being of those we serve. Ultimately, this nomination is important to me because it emphasizes the need for diverse voices in leadership roles in all aspects of the housing sector, which are essential for driving meaningful, innovative, and sustainable change.”

Brittany Winland, AVP, Business Line Marketing, Default, ServiceLink

“Brittany Winland is a true Rising Star who built the default marketing program at ServiceLink from the ground up, with her efforts netting more than $7.1 million in revenues since mid-2021. She has a knack for taking complex topics and translating them into verbiage anyone can understand. With a background in policy, Winland focuses on regulatory changes in real estate and uses her knowledge to craft language that makes these changes digestible for all, a unique differentiator for our brand. She always keeps ServiceLink’s mission in mind, increasing our digital presence and creating a sales enablement library that arms our default sales team with everything they need to keep their clients informed. Winland is detail oriented, organized, passionate, and trusted by her team. She was hand-selected to join ServiceLink’s Leadership Academy last year and has been promoted twice in her five years on the team. She is a valued leader.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“The nomination for Rising Star Executive is incredibly special, and I am honored and humbled to receive it. When I joined the ServiceLink team in 2019, I was a bit overwhelmed starting in a new industry but immediately taken with the constant change and how there’s always something new to learn. I’ve had the absolute privilege to work with some of the most incredible professionals in this space, many of them women, who’ve taken the time to invest in my career and leadership journey. I’m so grateful for all of them and have learned so much about the mortgage servicing space, marketing, and personal development and growth. I plan to use the knowledge I’ve soaked up to continue to grow not only my own career, but to mentor others and further ServiceLink’s mission. This nomination is proof of the hard work I’ve put in, supported by a strong culture of teamwork and mentorship.”