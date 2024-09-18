HUD Expands Affordable Housing for People With Disabilities

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) follows up their record-setting $16 billion in federal funding and investments in Historically Black Colleges and Universities with $138 million in awards grants for 18 state housing agencies to create affordable homes and expand support services for adults living with disabilities.

The funding will allow housing agencies from Connecticut to California to create strategies and programs to identify and refer low-income persons with disabilities to eligible homes, and to provide them with rental assistance, all through HUD’s Section 811 Project Rental Assistance (PRA) for Persons with Disabilities program.

“Under the Biden-Harris Administration, we are committed to removing barriers to housing and ensuring that everyone has access to an accessible, quality, and affordable home that meets their needs,” said HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman. “Today’s awards will support Americans with disabilities by both creating affordable housing and expanding crucial support services.”

The funds assist persons with disabilities with the many housing issues they face, including long-term housing security and affordability within existing, new, or renovated multifamily developments, community integration, and community-based support and services.

“Adults with disabilities often face significant barriers in securing a safe and stable place to live,” said Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner Julia Gordon. “These awards create opportunities for more housing that’s available, accessible, and inclusive.”

Grantees who received awards include:

HUD’s Section 811 Supportive Housing for Persons with Disabilities program provides funding to develop and subsidize rental housing, including support services for very low- and extremely low-income adults with disabilities through the Project Rental Assistance Program (PRA) and the Capital Advance Program. These two programs work together to help persons with disabilities live as independently as possible, and provide access to support services.